IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Taming of the ’shrooms: Meet the fungi trackers in the north-east
The Roridomyces phyllostachydis, a luminous mushroom from Mawlynnong, Meghalaya. (Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak)
The Roridomyces phyllostachydis, a luminous mushroom from Mawlynnong, Meghalaya. (Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak)
travel

Taming of the ’shrooms: Meet the fungi trackers in the north-east

Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak have been studying mushrooms for years, and recently spent two months documenting some of India’s vast variety. A new film captures their adventure.
READ FULL STORY
By Paramita Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:26 PM IST

During a walk in the Bush some 13 years ago, Stephen Axford, a software engineer in Victoria, Australia, noticed a row of purple mushrooms on the forest floor. He had never seen fungi that colour; he was back the next day with his camera.

“Mushrooms are not rabbits, they don’t run around. I took a few quick pictures and put them up on my website,” says Axford, 69.

From the questions he was peppered with online, he realised he was onto something of interest. What started off as an accident became a hobby and then a vocation. Axford quit his job and began to spend all his time documenting mushrooms, scouring, asking questions, observing and taking photographs and time-lapse videos, which he uploaded to his website (steveaxford.smugmug.com ).

Stephen Axford photographs a stinkhorn in the gardens of the Balipara Foundation headquarters in Assam. The Foundation invited Axford and Marciniak to the north-east. (Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak)
Stephen Axford photographs a stinkhorn in the gardens of the Balipara Foundation headquarters in Assam. The Foundation invited Axford and Marciniak to the north-east. (Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak)

As his work became known, BBC called in 2014 to talk about his time-lapse techniques. Axford and his partner, filmmaker Catherine Marciniak, 62, have since been invited to document fungi in China, Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal and Chile. Some of their time-lapse footage was also featured in David Attenborough’s award-winning Planet Earth II documentary, released in 2016.

Then, over a month each in 2018 and 2019, the two travelled across three states in north-eastern India, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, on the invitation of Balipara Foundation, which works to restore forests in Assam. Axford and Marciniak were invited there to identify edible mushrooms as opposed to poisonous ones. Lack of knowledge on this score was leading to deaths in the region every year.

On the ground, they worked with Gautam Baruah and Saurav Malhotra of Balipara Foundation, translator Linza Marngar from Meghalaya and local village mushroom experts to identify and document 58 species that are edible and 64 species used elsewhere in the world in traditional medicines. “Many of the edibles identified particularly in Meghalaya were shown to us by local people. We assisted in documenting those mushrooms for people in other regions of the northeast who did not know they were edible,” Marciniak says.

The 50-minute documentary of this adventure, Planet Fungi: North East India, was released in November.

In remote places like the island of Majuli, a film like Planet Fungi, he believes, will help residents identify, use, consume and protect. Identifying new species takes time. Axford’s photographs are also being studied by local mycologists, as research aids.

The Marasmius bambusiniformis, a tiny mushroom that grows on dead bamboo and is found in Assam. (Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak)
The Marasmius bambusiniformis, a tiny mushroom that grows on dead bamboo and is found in Assam. (Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak)

“The idea of working with Axford was to document the biodiversity of the region and use his photographs and the film as awareness tools,” says Gautam Baruah, rural futures lead with Balipara Foundation. The photographs will also go into an encyclopaedia the foundation is creating.

So far one new species has been confirmed from among those found by Axford and Marciniak — the luminous Roridomyces phyllostachydis from Mawlynnong, Meghalaya. It takes time to confirm new species, so there could be more. The Kunming Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences is collaborating, with mycologists from the institute helping analyse and classify the collected fungi DNA.

Planet Fungi’s most evocative moments relate to those who depend on mushrooms for survival. People like Bilinda Kong, a widow in Meghalaya with five children, who goes into the forests to pick mushrooms and herbs to feed her family or sell.

“Once she ate a mushroom and she broke into a sweat. It was clearly not meant to be eaten even though it looked good. She survived it,” Axford says. In interactions with the team, Kong was able to learn more about identifying local fungi too.

Axford admits he’s a selective mushroom-eater. He does have one named after him, though — the Panaeolus axfordii. It grows in China.

“Found in the grounds of the Kunming Institute of Botany, it was named after Stephen in recognition of the work he has done in documenting fungi in the Eastern Himalayas,” Marciniak says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The Cupola, a dome-shaped protrusion of the ISS, is a vantage point for viewing and shooting Earth. The images taken from here at night can point out cultural differences in how neighbourhoods are illuminated, help estimate GDP and monitor disasters, armed conflicts and political uprisings. (DONALD PETTIT / NASA)
The Cupola, a dome-shaped protrusion of the ISS, is a vantage point for viewing and shooting Earth. The images taken from here at night can point out cultural differences in how neighbourhoods are illuminated, help estimate GDP and monitor disasters, armed conflicts and political uprisings. (DONALD PETTIT / NASA)
travel

Shot from space, sorted on Earth: Building an epic map of the planet by night

By Riddhi Doshi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Cities At Night, a global citizen-science project, is building a night-time map in colour, for the first time, using satellite photos sorted by volunteers from around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Roridomyces phyllostachydis, a luminous mushroom from Mawlynnong, Meghalaya. (Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak)
The Roridomyces phyllostachydis, a luminous mushroom from Mawlynnong, Meghalaya. (Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak)
travel

Taming of the ’shrooms: Meet the fungi trackers in the north-east

By Paramita Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak have been studying mushrooms for years, and recently spent two months documenting some of India’s vast variety. A new film captures their adventure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An image of the Bubble Nebula taken by NASA’s Hubble space telescope. It’s 7,100 light years away, in the constellation Cassiopeia, and has a star 45 times the size of our sun. The bubble is formed by strong solar winds pushing interstellar gasses around. (NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))
An image of the Bubble Nebula taken by NASA’s Hubble space telescope. It’s 7,100 light years away, in the constellation Cassiopeia, and has a star 45 times the size of our sun. The bubble is formed by strong solar winds pushing interstellar gasses around. (NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))
travel

Good morning, Starshine! Scroll through the universe with the most iconic images of space

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:33 PM IST
As telescopes gets smarter and space voyages more adventurous, take a look at the best recent views of worlds beyond our own, and what it takes to create them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flights on all three routes will operate four times per week(Reuters)
Flights on all three routes will operate four times per week(Reuters)
india news

IndiGo: Flights between Kurnool and three cities start from March 28

PTI, Kurnool
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Under the Udan scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Philippines extended on Friday partial Covid-19 restrictions in the capital Manila until the end of February in a bid to slow a spike in infections after year-end holidays, officials said, warning the curbs could further delay economic recovery.(Unsplash)
The Philippines extended on Friday partial Covid-19 restrictions in the capital Manila until the end of February in a bid to slow a spike in infections after year-end holidays, officials said, warning the curbs could further delay economic recovery.(Unsplash)
travel

Philippines extends partial coronavirus curbs in Manila

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The Philippines extended on Friday partial Covid-19 restrictions in the capital Manila until the end of February in a bid to slow a spike in infections after year-end holidays, officials said, warning the curbs could further delay economic recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).(Yahoo)
The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).(Yahoo)
travel

Covid-19: Centre extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The Government of India on Thursday extended the ban on international scheduled commercial flights to and from India till February 28 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain said it was adding the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa.(Unsplash)
Britain said it was adding the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa.(Unsplash)
travel

UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Britain is banning direct passenger flights to and from the United Arab Emirates from Friday, shutting down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia eyes reopening New Zealand travel bubble ahead of Australian Open tennis(Unsplash)
Australia eyes reopening New Zealand travel bubble ahead of Australian Open tennis(Unsplash)
travel

Australia might resume travel bubble with New Zealand ahead of Australian Open

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • On Friday, it was announced that Australia might again open its travel bubble with New Zealand which means that the tourists can travel between the two places without quarantining. This step is being taken as Australia is gearing up to host the first Grand Slam of 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant(Reuters)
Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant(Reuters)
travel

Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:31 AM IST
The move covers foreigners previously allowed to enter the Philippines, including those holding work visas and spouses of Filipinos, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement, adding that tourists would remain banned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'( Unsplash/Yousef Alfuhigi)
As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'( Unsplash/Yousef Alfuhigi)
travel

As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:33 AM IST
The latest data from UN World Tourism Organization revealed that global tourism suffered its worst year on record in 2020, with international arrivals dropping by 74 per cent as destinations worldwide welcomed 1 billion fewer international arrivals due to Covid-19 travel restrictions
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 10, 2020 a passenger wearing a face mask or covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrives at Heathrow airport, west London. - Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out new rules which, from next week, will require passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane - including UK nationals - to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure. Failure to comply will lead to an immediate £500 fine.(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 10, 2020 a passenger wearing a face mask or covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrives at Heathrow airport, west London. - Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out new rules which, from next week, will require passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane - including UK nationals - to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure. Failure to comply will lead to an immediate £500 fine.(AFP)
travel

UK bans direct flights to and from UAE, Dubai to London's airline route suffers

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Britain adds the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list, shuts down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London, due to worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine resistant Covid-19 variant
READ FULL STORY
Close
Failure to restrict travel before the Lunar New Year travel period last year was blamed for the spread of the coronavirus, especially since the central city of Wuhan. (Unsplash)
Failure to restrict travel before the Lunar New Year travel period last year was blamed for the spread of the coronavirus, especially since the central city of Wuhan. (Unsplash)
travel

China's big holiday travel season light so far

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Efforts to dissuade Chinese from traveling for Lunar New Year appeared to be working as Beijing’s main train station was largely quiet and estimates of passenger totals were smaller than in past years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai imposed further restrictions on air travel and hospitals as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash)
Dubai imposed further restrictions on air travel and hospitals as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash)
travel

Dubai puts more curbs on travel, hospitals as virus cases climb

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Dubai imposed further restrictions on air travel and hospitals as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the United Arab Emirates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The facility has been closed to new arrivals.(Unsplash)
The facility has been closed to new arrivals.(Unsplash)
travel

Australia-New Zealand travel bubble suspended for 3 more days

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Australia suspended its travel bubble with New Zealand for another 72 hours after two more cases of Covid-19 were reported in Auckland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colombia President Ivan Duque on Wednesday announced the 30-day measure. No flights will take off from Colombia to Brazil either.(Yahoo)
Colombia President Ivan Duque on Wednesday announced the 30-day measure. No flights will take off from Colombia to Brazil either.(Yahoo)
travel

Colombia bans flights from Brazil due to variant

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Colombia will ban flights from Brazil effective Friday over concerns of a variant of the coronavirus that is circulating in that country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP