These 6 everyday habits can help you score free flights annually without spending extra

Whether you are a frequent traveller or not, knowing some of the travel hacks can help you save a lot of money on your trips. A single, consistent financial habit can quietly unlock one of travel’s biggest perks, which is free flights.

Travel hacks to earn free flights every year.(Unsplash)

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By being intentional with how you spend and manage your payments, everyday transactions can evolve into powerful travel rewards over time. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Karthik Venkataraman, CRPO, Vernost, shared a few simple habits that can help you earn free flights and save a lot of money on travel.

​Also read | Paying too much for flights? Experts reveal 8 key hacks on how to save without compromising comfort

1. Make one card your primary spend tool

Karthik highlighted that the easiest and most powerful way to boost your points is to use a single card that offers high rewards on all your regular spending, including groceries, utilities, subscriptions, and meals. By using the same card for these purchases, you quickly accumulate points without altering your current habits.

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Use a single card that offers high rewards on all your regular spending. (Unsplash)

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{{#usCountry}} 2. Automate recurring payments {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Karthik, set up auto-pay for your rent/mortgage, streaming subscriptions (Netflix, Hulu, etc.), and phone bill. By doing so, you’ll never be late on your payments and will be continually building up your rewards balance without even putting forth any effort. 3. Track and optimise reward categories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Karthik, set up auto-pay for your rent/mortgage, streaming subscriptions (Netflix, Hulu, etc.), and phone bill. By doing so, you’ll never be late on your payments and will be continually building up your rewards balance without even putting forth any effort. 3. Track and optimise reward categories {{/usCountry}}

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Many cards have certain categories that award additional points (travel, eating out, fuel, bills, etc.). Knowing how to use these multipliers lets you change your buying habits slightly to maximise your earnings.

Transfer points from hotel partners to airline partners instead of redeeming them for low-value rewards. (Pexel)

4. Never miss a payment cycle

“It’s crucial to make multiple on-time payments each month on your credit card to avoid interest charges and maintain good standing with lenders, given your solid history of consistent payments”, said Karthik.

5. Convert points into airline miles strategically

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“When useful, transfer points from hotel partners to airline partners instead of redeeming them for low-value rewards”, advises Karthik. Often, such transfers offer a better redemption value, making it easier to get an airline ticket, either free or at a substantial discount.

6. Stay consistent over time

The true benefit of this habit is compounding. Monthly small-dollar purchases add up to significant rewards over time. If used with patience and discipline, you should be able to obtain at least 1 free flight every year as a result of this habit.

By building these simple habits into your financial routine, travel rewards become a natural by-product of everyday life, and you will be stunned by how much you are able to save every day.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of an expert with any questions about finances.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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