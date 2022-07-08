This is how Lisa Haydon pushed her way through waves in Bali

Lisa Haydon is living it up in Bali, and just the right way how Bali should be experienced. Lisa believes in exploring a place and attending to every adventure that the place offers – she did exactly the same in her vacation in Bali. The actor recently flew to Bali for a rejuvenating trip filled with lip-smacking food, exploration of places and taking on adventures that the sea has to offer. Well, when you do not go out and explore Bali every time of your trip, you are wasting the day in Bali – we are not saying, Lisa’s husband said this to the actor, and she believes every word of it.

Lisa, on Friday, gave us fresh travel goals with a set of pictures of herself making her way through the waves in the sea of Bali. The actor decked up in a black bikini and jumped into the ocean, of course with her foam board in hand and had a lot of fun. A few snippets from her adventure with the ocean made their way on her Instagram profile and managed to give us all the travel FOMO that we need for the weekend. Lisa, in the pictures, can be seen wearing a stunning black bikini with frill details in the sleeves and smiling at the sea while looking at the waves.

Lisa also met a friend in the sea – a turtle who pushed its head a few numbers of times and watched Lisa’s surfing. “Have always been scared to surf in Bali.. the waves seem huge and very professional. The other day I was surfing a big foam board, so scared after not being in open ocean surfing like this in three years, and so rusty. Basically, spent the morning in the laundry as our teacher Nyoman puts it. Haha, if you know you know. But as my husband quite rightly says don’t waste a day in Bali… in other words, if you don’t get out there, you didn’t live it to the fullest. Second slide has a wee little friend that popped his head up a few times this morning,” Lisa shared her Bali experience in the caption. She also shared a travel recommendation for the ones who are visiting bali - “If you’re ever in Bali head to Batu Balong for some sweet baby waves and ask for Nyoman who will push you onto the wave.”

Lisa’s pictures with the sun up and the sea under her feet is giving us all the travel inspo we need. BRB, off to make our next trip’s itinerary.

