This mistake almost cost me my GST refund at Changi Airport; Buy these Charles & Keith handbags in India instead

Shopping in Singapore is one of my favourite parts of a trip to the Lion City, and Charles & Keith is always on my list. The designs are stylish, the prices are better than in India, and the GST refund makes the purchase even sweeter. On our recent visit, we spent the day shopping, eating, and making the most of Changi Airport's unusual flexibility. We checked in our luggage, left the airport, and returned hours later for our flight. Everything seemed perfect until we reached the GST refund kiosks. One airport officer asked a question that instantly made me nervous. Where was the luggage carrying our purchases? That one question made me realise how easily a shopping win can turn into a very expensive mistake.

Charles and Keith shopping in Singapore feels rewarding, but claiming your GST refund correctly is just as important as choosing the right bag. (Canva.com)

We told him we had already checked it in. He explained that we could still try the kiosk, but if the system failed to pull up our purchase record, he would not be able to approve the refund just by looking at our receipt. He needed to see the actual items, which were sitting somewhere in the baggage system.

At that point, all we could do was hope for the best. Luckily, the kiosk located our transaction, and our refund went through. The person at the kiosk next to us was not as fortunate. Their purchase did not appear in the system, and without access to their luggage, they could not complete the claim. Lesson learnt.

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Why do people shop for Charles & Keith in Singapore?

Charles and Keith in Singapore usually offers a wider selection, access to newer collections, and prices that feel more attractive than in India. Add the GST refund, and the savings become even better. For handbag lovers, it is one of those purchases that feels fashionable, practical, and genuinely worth bringing home.

A quick summary of what happened at the GST refund counter

We checked in our luggage before claiming the GST refund.

Our Charles & Keith were already inside the checked baggage.

The officer said he might need to see the items physically.

No merchandise means no manual approval if the kiosk fails.

We were lucky the kiosk found our purchase record.

Always claim your GST refund before checking in your bags. Keep all purchased items with you until the refund is processed. Do not gift, consume, or use anything before the claim is complete.

{{^usCountry}} The good news is that Changi Airport makes this easy. You can complete your GST refund at the airport even if you still have time left in Singapore and want to head back into the city afterwards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The good news is that Changi Airport makes this easy. You can complete your GST refund at the airport even if you still have time left in Singapore and want to head back into the city afterwards. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} I have to say that the level of flexibility is seriously impressive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I have to say that the level of flexibility is seriously impressive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But if going to Singapore is not on the cards, or you simply cannot go through the hassle of shopping and then claiming a refund. Skip the need to shop and buy these Charles & Keith handbags under ₹10000 from Myntra instead! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But if going to Singapore is not on the cards, or you simply cannot go through the hassle of shopping and then claiming a refund. Skip the need to shop and buy these Charles & Keith handbags under ₹10000 from Myntra instead! {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A quick guide on how to find the best deals on Charles & Keith in India Compare prices on Charles & Keith India's official website and in-store collections. Some colours and styles are marked down online first.

Wait for the end-of-season sales and festive offers. Discounts are often stronger during Diwali, year-end, and major online shopping events.

Sign up for the brand newsletter to receive early access to promotions, member-only offers, and alerts when wish-listed bags drop in price.

Check trusted marketplaces like Myntra and Ajio, where genuine Charles and Keith products are sometimes listed at lower prices than the official store.

If you travel to Singapore, compare local prices and claim the tourist GST refund. For many popular handbags, the final cost can be noticeably lower than Indian retail prices. Similar articles for you {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A quick guide on how to find the best deals on Charles & Keith in India Compare prices on Charles & Keith India's official website and in-store collections. Some colours and styles are marked down online first.

Wait for the end-of-season sales and festive offers. Discounts are often stronger during Diwali, year-end, and major online shopping events.

Sign up for the brand newsletter to receive early access to promotions, member-only offers, and alerts when wish-listed bags drop in price.

Check trusted marketplaces like Myntra and Ajio, where genuine Charles and Keith products are sometimes listed at lower prices than the official store.

If you travel to Singapore, compare local prices and claim the tourist GST refund. For many popular handbags, the final cost can be noticeably lower than Indian retail prices. Similar articles for you {{/usCountry}}

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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