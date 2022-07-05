Tina Dabi and husband Pradeep Gawande enjoy a scenic holiday by the beach. See all pics inside

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi and her husband, IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April this year. Soon, the news became the talk of the town after pictures and videos from their wedding ceremonies circulated on social media. Now, the UPSC topper and IAS officer of the 2016 batch is making headlines with dreamy photos from her holiday by the beach. Reportedly, the couple is enjoying a scenic vacation in Goa, and the pictures will inspire you to pack your bags for a long getaway by the clear blue waters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Tina Dabi took to her official Instagram account to share the latest pictures and video from her beach holiday with Pradeep Gawande. Going by the photos, it seems that the couple is in Goa. The IAS officer shared a glimpse of the scenic views, her hotel, and selfies with her husband. Keep scrolling to check out her post. (Also Read: 6 stunning monsoon getaways in India to enjoy the rainy season)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tina captioned her post, "Becoming one with the waves." The first photo shows her standing on the beach and looking at the waves with her husband. The next few pictures show a view of her hotel and the beach. She also dropped selfies with her friends and IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande.

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi married IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande in April. The wedding reportedly took place in Rajasthan's Jaipur with family and friends in attendance. Pradeep Gawande is three years senior to Tina and is a 2013 batch IAS Officer. Reportedly, he is currently serving as Director, Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Goa is an ideal holiday destination during the monsoon season. One can travel to South Goa this season to enjoy laidback vibes, cool weather, local cuisine, stunning views, and pristine and less crowded beaches such as Palolem Beach, Cola Beach, Butterfly Beach and Pebble Beach near Cabo de Rama Fort, to name a few. Want to know about a few more monsoon-friendly destinations? Read our full list here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}