Top travel destinations for a ‘solo trip’ in the United States

Travelling is one of the best options to rejuvenate the mind and body. For several reasons, it's also one of the favourite hobbies of people. In today's world where our lives are hectic and involves stress, mental health is being given lot of priority. Experts say that travelling can help fight stress to a great extent.

While travelling in groups or pairs is an option, solo travelling has seen a big boom in recent years. Very often, one is not able to find a partner/partners to travel with for reasons like different holiday timings, contrasting choices etc. In such cases, one can pack one's bags and getaway to some great travel destinations across the globe

Top travel destinations for a solo trip in the US

Hot Springs, Arkansas

A famous destination known for its natural hot springs. The bath houses here offer a refreshing experience as you get to soak in the thermal water. You can also hike through the majestic forests at Hot Springs National Park.

San Francisco, California

This city is a gem for a solo traveller in USA. With its robust public transportation, you can explore various places without burning a hole in your pocket. The landmark Golden Gate Bridge is a travel hotspot. If you want to get to know the decommissioned Alcatraz prison which once housed notorious prisoners, catch a ferry on Pier 33 to Alcatraz Island. The chinatown in the city is yet another great place to explore. In and around San Francisco, you have the option to visit Muir Woods.

San Francisco, California (Getty Images)

Naples, Florida

Naples in Florida has plenty of adventure options. You can enjoy near the beaches or go kayaking in the mangroves. If you have a fascination for dolphins, you have a great chance to watch one on a cruise from Marco Island. For those who like golf, there are around a 100 golf courses. Do watch out for the hurricanes which are quite frequent between June and October.

Dolphin spotting between Marco Island and Naples, Florida. (Getty Images)

New York City

New York City is not just about skyscrapers. There is much more to the city than meets the eye, so it can be a great travel destination. The liveliness of the city in itself assures a great experience while exploring it solo. The Times square can be an awesome place for Instagram-worthy clicks. Other great spots in the city are the American Museum of Natural History, the Rockfeller center and of course, the Statue of Liberty.

Times Square in New York City (Getty Images)

Portland, Oregon

Around Portland, Multnomah Falls is an amazing tourist spot. Portland is also famous for its food cart parks where you can gorge on various exotic cuisines as well. The Portland Japanese Garden is a very picturesque place to travel to. Take a bike tour to get a closeup experience of the city's culture.

Multnomah Falls (Getty Images)