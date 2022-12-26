Travel alert: Top upcoming destinations in Uttarakhand

The northern Indian state of Uttarakhand is tucked away in the Himalayan Mountains and provides travellers and visitors a breathtaking view of the surrounding area that includes Lakshman Jhula, Ram Chula, Alakhananda, Tunganatha, Badrinath but also plenty of offbeat place to explore this winter holiday season. The state brings along such breathable spaces which cater to the needs of travellers looking for a local experience along with all amenities to suit their needs, avant-garde, specially curated experiences including activities inside and outside the villas where one can enjoy a book by the fireplace, bar-be-que, a game of carrom or paragliding and jet-skiing.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sanjay Wadhawan, Founder and CEO of Earthaa Escapes, suggested Kanatal and said, “This is one of the locations that still remains unexplored by many. Known for its picturesque landscape, mist-covered mountains, awe-inspiring apple orchards and abundant greenery. Kanatal is a perfect getaway for winter. Located at an altitude of 8500 feet, it’s one of the best places for activities like camping and hiking. Travellers seeking adventurous experiences can take a quest into the wild in the Kodia jungle located 1 km from Kanatal. Many people look for an immersive experience while traveling.”

He recommended, “Excursions to the nearest spots help as they can talk to locals about food and culture and capture this pristine location if they’re photography enthusiasts. This place has lodging options for every kind of traveler as it’s close to many popular tourist destinations. From homestays/boutique stays to Minimal Camping, people have options to explore from a variety of stays. One also has the option to drive to other locations as it’s close to many tourist places like Dehradun, Mussoorie, Chamba and Dhanaulti and can easily drive back to the usual starting point - Rishikesh as well. Be it couples or families, this place serves the purpose if you’re looking for an offbeat place to explore. What makes this place even more remarkable is the variety of experiences it has to offer.”

Talking about Satkhol in Mukteshwar, he gushed, “Sitting in the lap of Kumaon hills is the scintillating village called Satkhol near Mukteshwar. From honeymooners and family vacationers to people who look for peace, Satkhol is a perfect getaway. Here, you can immerse yourself in the splendour of nature and serenity. Many people visit Satkhol for a spiritual experience as it's relatively a quiet place. This is a place for people looking for an offbeat and raw experience. Taking a walk amidst exhilarating views will calm your mind and soul. Situated within 10 km of this place are a few attractions like temples, waterfalls, and old bakeries to explore. It has some breathtaking panoramic views and a variety of lodging options. Be it summer, winter, or rainfall, this is a place for every season. It's one of the upcoming locations in Uttarakhand because it’s now exposed to a lot of niche tourists. Head to this place for a mystical restoration of your soul.”

According to Niharika Nigam, Director- Business Development at Jumpin Heights, Rishikesh is a popular tourist destination that offers visitors two very different worlds from beautiful temples and peaceful scenery to exhilarating adventure sports. She shared, “The city wraps itself around the holy Ganges and is an experience in itself, with pretty spots to visit. With the calmness and peacefulness, the city provides. it may not be the only major attraction for tourists. Adventure sports is a major tourist attraction in the city, which offers its visitors an exciting and thrilling experience. The hill station in fact started the adventure scene in India with rafting and then the advent of the Bungy mania almost 12 years ago.”

She added, “Adventure activities like Bungee Jumping, Flying Fox, and the country’s most extreme Giant Swing invite tourists from around the country. Bungy Jumping in Mohan Chatti, Uttarakhand, Rishikesh is also India’s first and safest bungee jumping platform in India which attracts a lot of adventure enthusiasts all over the country. With different adventure activities, temples to a peaceful environment, Rishikesh welcomes a wider demographic with different age groups every year. With its beautiful scenery and thrilling experience of adventure sports, Rishikesh is the most popular tourist destination in Uttarakhand.”