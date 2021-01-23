Travel group, airlines oppose quarantine for US-bound air passengers
Groups representing the U.S. travel industry and airlines on Friday voiced opposition to mandatory quarantines for air passengers arriving in the United States from overseas a day after President Joe Biden signed an order to take that step.
Biden on Thursday issued an executive order directing federal agencies to require international air travelers to quarantine upon U.S. arrival. His administration also is implementing effective next Tuesday a requirement that all U.S.-bound passengers ages 2 and above get negative Covid-19 test results within three days before traveling.
The U.S. Travel Association, an industry group representing businesses including hotels and airlines, said the mandatory negative test requirement eliminates the need for quarantining returning passengers, a step that it said "could be extremely difficult to enforce."
The group represents a range of travel-related businesses including hotels, car rental firms, tourism agencies and entertainment companies.
At a briefing on Friday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki did not provide details on what actions the administration might take to enforce the quarantine requirements.
Airlines for America, a group representing major U.S. airlines, separately said it hoped the White House will recognize that "testing can be used to safely resume travel without quarantines, which are difficult to enforce and often prove ineffective."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a seven-day quarantine for air travelers arriving in the United States after being tested.
Biden also directed federal agencies to implement a mask-wearing mandate for interstate transportation for passengers aboard trains, buses and air travel. The president directed the agencies to make recommendations to "impose additional public health measures for domestic travel," which administration officials said could include a negative Covid-19 test before flying domestically.
U.S. Travel Association Chief Executive Roger Dow said in a statement the group does not think making testing mandatory before domestic travel is "feasible or viable."
The Biden administration has said it plans to reimpose entry bans on most non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in Brazil and most of Europe. Former President Donald Trump issued an order on Monday lifting the restrictions, effective Tuesday.
Biden issued a separate order on Wednesday instructing agencies to require the use of masks in federal buildings and on federal lands.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travel group, airlines oppose quarantine for US-bound air passengers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Belgium bans foreign tourism to avoid third Covid-19 wave
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau advises people to cancel vacations abroad and not to book a trip for spring break amid rising Covid-19 cases, suggests measures to isolate travellers at a hotel rather than at home in response to the new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wheels of fortune: How one cycle shop fared during a long and winding year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Georgia to lift ban on international flights on February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU leaders agree to keep borders open, want to limit travels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Denmark bans flights from UAE for five days due to unreliable coronavirus tests
- On Friday, Denmark's Transport Ministry announced that they will be halting all flights from United Arab Emirates for five days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan tourism push linked to surge in Covid-19 infections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sikkim govt decides to open Ramam border checkpost for entry of foreigners
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU to tighten travel curbs for virus hot spots as third wave fears mount
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You will now need a negative PCR test to enter France
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wanderlust reignited: Republic Day weekend attract tourists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai cancels non-essential surgery, live entertainment as Covid-19 cases surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private jets are handy in a pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox