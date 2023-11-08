Travel tips to make the most out of your outbound trips

As per the report by Nangia Andersen LLP in association with FICCI, outbound trips in India will surpass $42 billion by 2024. The Indian outbound travel market is among the fastest growing markets globally with approximately 80 million passport level of purchasing power, especially among the middle class.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rohit Boda, Group Managing Director at J.B. Boda Group, shared, “The key to enhancing one's overall travel experience lies in blending comfort, professionalism and practicality. One of the top priorities when preparing for any travel is selecting attire that strikes the perfect balance between comfort and a professional appearance. This is particularly crucial for networking events and meetings. Being comfortable allows to focus on building meaningful connections. Another aspect of effective travel involves the practice of travelling light.”

He suggested, “Prioritise adaptable/versatile wardrobe options that can be mixed and matched as you switch between business and leisure. Opt for wrinkle-free fabrics, a pair of neutral comfortable shoes that go with everything and pack essentials like a travel-sized toiletry kit with products that you only absolutely need. Technology has truly revolutionised the way we travel. For business travel, use your tablet to keep track of meetings, arrange your schedule and get real-time updates on the happenings in the city where you are travelling to. Ensure that you carry your travel adapter and power bank – both of which are go-to travel companions. This tech-forward approach ensures that business trips are better planned and more productive.”

Adding to the list of tips to make the most out of your outbound trips, Rohit Kohli, Managing Director Away&Co, recommended:

Choose the destination based on your interests and travel personality instead of going after the latest social media trends. These places often end up being unnecessarily crowded and expensive. While travel bloggers and celebrities can make it look breezy, impromptu plans while travelling can often be a harrowing experience. It's a much better idea to plan out your travels and experiences in advance. It is a much better idea to choose your hotels or stays close to your planned activities rather than choosing to stay away from the city. You're not really saving money on the stay if you're spending just as much to travel around. Keep loose change and small notes of a major currency handy. Its not practical to get large sums changed at the airports since the exchange rates are usually much higher and you will end up losing money. Immerse yourself in the local culture and seek out experiences that are away from the main touristy stuff. Focus on the highlights, but also try and live like the locals at least for some time. Try the local cuisine instead of just sticking to Indian or fast food. It's challenging and can be scary but you will get a whole new experience. And it's not something you can know unless you try it. Spend time picking the right travel partner. Who you travel with can make or break your experience. The right travel partner who can customise and suggest experiences on the basis of your individual interests will be the ideal choice.

