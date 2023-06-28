In a post-pandemic world, ensuring safe travel requires a heightened level of caution and adherence to preventive measures while prioritising the health and well-being of oneself and others is crucial and this includes staying informed about travel advisories, restrictions and guidelines for specific destinations, planning ahead by considering local Covid-19 conditions and vaccination requirements and maintaining good hygiene practices. Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 and carrying vaccination records while travelling is strongly recommended.

Travelling safely in post-pandemic world: Health and safety tips for travellers (Photo by Lukas Souza on Unsplash)

Wearing masks, practicing social distancing and following local regulations are essential steps to minimise the risk of transmission. Choosing accommodations and transportation options that prioritise safety and hygiene measures adds an extra layer of protection while flexibility, patience and respect for the guidelines and customs of the local communities are key as we navigate this new era of travel.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kate Abramovitz, Founder of Casa Jaali resort in Patnem Goa, shared, “The post-pandemic world has been different as a lot of people are travelling to places that are less travelled to avoid large crowds. South Goa has seen a rise in visitors as more and more visitors gravitate towards more quaint and less travelled locations. Resorts have been taking precautions, if a staff member is feeling unwell, they ask them to do the responsible thing and take the time off and get the required medical help.”

She advised, “Keep sanitisers across the resort so people stay well-sanitised and clean and sanitise the rooms after the guest checks out. Health and safety measures that travellers should adopt include the number of emergency services, carrying important documents and important medicines if required. The resorts provide all the necessary safety to visitors to have a memorable stay but the onus is on the traveller of not travelling if they are unwell.”

According to Shweta Tanwar Mukherjee, Wellness Content Creator, “In a post-pandemic world, prioritising health and safety while travelling is paramount. As travellers venture forth, it is essential to adopt a proactive approach towards ensuring well-being. By adhering to recommended guidelines, such as getting vaccinated, practicing good hygiene and staying informed about destination-specific protocols, we can navigate the new travel landscape responsibly. Vigilance and flexibility will be key as we adapt to evolving circumstances, while respecting local communities and their health systems. Together, we can embark on memorable journeys, armed with the knowledge that our actions safeguard both ourselves and the places we visit.”

She suggested, “Moreover, as we travel with our families, it's crucial to ensure that our children also learn important values. We have learned post-pandemic the significance of sanitizing, maintaining cleanliness in our surroundings and avoiding littering. It's essential to live in harmony with the environment and be mindful of not causing harm when visiting new places. Additionally, we must respect communal and cultural norms. This understanding is vital for future generations. Therefore, we must set a good example for our kids so that they learn from us. They will be the travellers of the future, so it's essential to instill in them these positive travel habits. Safe travels await as we embrace a brighter future of exploration.”