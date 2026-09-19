Travelling soon? Avoid these common etiquette mistakes that can make you an inconsiderate tourist

Whether you are travelling within the country or internationally, following basic travel etiquette can make the experience more comfortable and respectful for everyone. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Karthik Venkataraman, CPRO, VeTravel, Vernost, shared some common travel etiquette mistakes people often make and should avoid.

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Lack of research

Karthik highlighted that failing to research local customs and cultural norms before travelling can lead to unintentional disrespect. Understanding local etiquette, dress codes, and traditions helps travellers have more meaningful and respectful interactions.

Failing to research local customs and cultural norms before travelling can lead to unintentional disrespect.

Cultural awareness

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{{^usCountry}} “Cultural awareness goes beyond knowing the local language,” said Karthik. Travellers should also familiarise themselves with common gestures, body language, and everyday expressions, as what feels normal in one country may carry a completely different meaning elsewhere. Respecting these cultural nuances can lead to more positive and meaningful interactions. Public behaviour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Cultural awareness goes beyond knowing the local language,” said Karthik. Travellers should also familiarise themselves with common gestures, body language, and everyday expressions, as what feels normal in one country may carry a completely different meaning elsewhere. Respecting these cultural nuances can lead to more positive and meaningful interactions. Public behaviour {{/usCountry}}

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According to Karthik, be mindful of local public behaviour. Eating, drinking, smoking, or displaying public affection may be perfectly acceptable in one destination but restricted or frowned upon in another. Understanding these differences helps travellers avoid awkward situations or even legal issues.

“Being considerate in shared spaces is essential. Speaking loudly, blocking walkways, reclining airplane seats without checking behind, or not respecting queues can negatively affect the experience of fellow travellers and locals alike,” highlighted Karthik.

Seek permission

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Karthik advises asking for permission before photographing people, particularly in rural communities, religious sites, or cultural events. What may seem like a harmless photo to a visitor can feel intrusive or disrespectful to locals.

Respect the rules

Respect local rules at religious sites, cultural landmarks, and historical attractions. Following dress requirements, photography restrictions, and designated visitor areas demonstrates respect for local traditions and helps preserve these sites for future visitors.

Not understanding local tipping practices is a common mistake. In some countries, tipping is expected and forms part of workers' income, while in others it may be unnecessary or even considered inappropriate.

Environmental norms

Ignoring local environmental practices, such as littering, feeding wildlife, removing natural souvenirs, or wasting resources, can damage destinations and undermine responsible tourism efforts.

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Not understanding local tipping practices is a common mistake.

Language étiquettes

Assuming everyone speaks English can create unnecessary barriers. Learning a few basic local phrases such as "hello," "please," and "thank you" is a simple gesture that often goes a long way in showing respect and appreciation.

Digital etiquette

Be mindful when creating content for social media. Avoid filming reels or short videos in religious sites, memorials, or other places where filming may be inappropriate or disruptive.

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In crowded areas, be aware of the people around you and avoid blocking pathways or capturing others without their consent. Respecting the atmosphere and the privacy of others helps create a more positive experience for everyone.