Mon, Sept 01, 2025
Trolley bags set of 3 for students travelling internationally: Luggage sets on Amazon with up to 70% off!

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 03:00 pm IST

Trolley bag sets of 3 bring ease for students travelling abroad. With ample storage, luggage becomes a reliable travel partner at a great value.

Safari Pentagon Pro 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags, Hard Case Polypropylene, 360º Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Aristocrat Airpro 3 Pc Set Cabin 55cm(Small) Check-in 66cm(Medium) Check-in 75cm(Large) 8 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bags, Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock|7 Years Warranty (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

Tommy Hilfiger Stanford Luggage Set of 3 (Cabin, Mid & Cargo)- Pink | Polycarbonate Hardshell Suitcase Trio | Expandable Trolley Bags with Flushed TSA Lock, 360° Spinner Wheels & Telescopic Handles View Details checkDetails

₹15,849

American Tourister Instavibe, 3PC Set Trolley Bag for Travel Polypropelene Suitcase with Mounted TSA Lock, Double Wheels, Flexi Packing Straps, and Side Hooks for Men & Women - Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

MOKOBARA The Aisle Trunk Luggage Set | Cabin 55cm (40L) + Medium 65cm (70L) + Large 76cm (105L) | Polycarbonate Hard Shell | TSA Lock, YKK Zippers & Silent Wheels | Shy Blue (Blue Set of 3) View Details checkDetails

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3 Pc Set 56 cms, 68 cms & 78 cms- Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Iron Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

uppercase Jfk Inline Trolley Bag Set Of 3 (Small,Medium,Large)|Hardshellsided Polycarbonate Printed Cabin&Check-In Luggage|Combination Lock|8 Wheel Inline Trolley Bag||(Teal Blue),H-75.5 cms View Details checkDetails

₹10,199

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green) View Details checkDetails

Students travelling internationally often need luggage that is both practical and durable. A trolley bag set of 3 is the perfect combo, offering versatility for every stage of the trip. The large and medium sizes can be checked in with ease, holding clothes, books, and bulkier essentials, while the small cabin-sized bag can travel with you on board.

Compact luggage sets designed for international students, these trolley bags offer style, durability, and convenience, now available with special Amazon deals.
This combination ensures maximum storage without compromising convenience. Smooth wheels and sturdy handles make travelling from airports simple, while secure zips add an extra layer of confidence during long journeys. Shopping for luggage sets on Amazon, especially during deals, can also help students save significantly while still enjoying style, comfort, and reliability for their travels abroad.

8 best suitcases set of 3 for students

1.

Safari Pentagon Pro 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags, Hard Case Polypropylene, 360º Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green
The Safari Pentagon Pro luggage set combines durability with effortless handling, crafted from lightweight polypropylene built for frequent travel. Its 8-wheel system offers smooth 360º mobility, making airport transfers and long walks simpler. With cabin, medium, and large sizes included, this trolley bag set ensures maximum storage flexibility. The stylish dusk green finish and secure lock design bring both function and confidence to every international or domestic trip.

2.

Aristocrat Airpro 3 Pc Set Cabin 55cm(Small) Check-in 66cm(Medium) Check-in 75cm(Large) 8 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bags, Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock|7 Years Warranty (Blue)
Designed for effortless travel, the Aristocrat Airpro luggage set of 3 combines lightweight construction with durable hard case protection. Each piece is equipped with smooth dual wheels and a sturdy push-button trolley for easy movement through airports. The cabin, medium, and large sizes cover every packing need, while secured zips and a reliable lock system ensure belongings remain safe. A practical choice for both students and frequent travellers.

 

3.

Tommy Hilfiger Stanford Luggage Set of 3 (Cabin, Mid & Cargo)- Pink | Polycarbonate Hardshell Suitcase Trio | Expandable Trolley Bags with Flushed TSA Lock, 360° Spinner Wheels & Telescopic Handles
The Tommy Hilfiger Stanford luggage set of 3 blends premium durability with unmistakable style. Crafted from a lightweight ABS and polycarbonate mix, these hard cases resist impact while carrying a sleek metallic finish. With smooth 360° spinner wheels, telescopic handles, and smart compartments, travel feels both organised and effortless. The signature logo detailing adds a polished touch, making this trolley bag set a refined companion for international and domestic trips.

4.

American Tourister Instavibe, 3PC Set Trolley Bag for Travel Polypropelene Suitcase with Mounted TSA Lock, Double Wheels, Flexi Packing Straps, and Side Hooks for Men & Women - Black
Built for modern travel, the American Tourister Instavibe trolley bag set combines resilience with sleek design. Its polypropylene shell resists dents while double 360° wheels ensure smooth mobility across busy airports and uneven surfaces. Spacious interiors with Flexi Packing Straps keep essentials secure and organised, while side hooks add practical convenience. The coordinated detailing enhances style, making this luggage set of 3 a smart choice for both students and frequent travellers.

5.

MOKOBARA The Aisle Trunk Luggage Set | Cabin 55cm (40L) + Medium 65cm (70L) + Large 76cm (105L) | Polycarbonate Hard Shell | TSA Lock, YKK Zippers & Silent Wheels | Shy Blue (Blue Set of 3)
The Mokobara Aisle trunk set of 3 combines spacious design with premium craftsmanship. Made from a sturdy polycarbonate hard shell and fitted with signature YKK zips, it offers both durability and style. With cabin, medium, and large sizes, packing for long trips becomes effortless. Silent wheels and an adjustable telescopic handle ensure smooth mobility, while smart compartments and compression straps keep belongings neatly arranged for stress-free travel.

6.

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3 Pc Set 56 cms, 68 cms & 78 cms- Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Iron Grey)
The Kamiliant Harrier luggage set delivers maximum volume with its boxy design, making packing more efficient. Crafted from durable yet lightweight polypropylene, it balances strength with ease of handling. The set includes small, medium, and large sizes, each equipped with 360° spinner wheels for smooth rolling. With cross ribbons, a U-shaped pocket, and a secure lock, this trolley bag set ensures organised and confident travel across short or long trips.

7.

uppercase Jfk Inline Trolley Bag Set Of 3 (Small,Medium,Large)|Hardshellsided Polycarbonate Printed Cabin&Check-In Luggage|Combination Lock|8 Wheel Inline Trolley Bag||(Teal Blue),H-75.5 cms
The uppercase JFK trolley bag set blends sustainability with style, crafted from durable polycarbonate in a striking printed teal blue finish. With small, medium, and large sizes, this luggage set offers versatile packing for every trip. The 8-wheel system ensures effortless movement, while in-built laundry compartments add smart organisation. A push-button adjustable handle and secure combination lock provide comfort and safety, making it a thoughtful choice for modern travellers.

 

8.

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green)
The Nasher Miles Paris collection offers a pastel green luggage set designed for style and resilience. Made from lightweight polypropylene, it provides strength without bulk, perfect for both short trips and longer stays. With small, medium, and large sizes, each trolley bag features 8 smooth spinner wheels for easy movement and practical top and side handles. Inside, smart compartments and straps keep belongings organised, ensuring a stress-free packing experience.

 

  • What size trolley bag is best for international student travel?

    A set of 3 is ideal. The large and medium bags work well for check-in luggage, while the cabin-sized option keeps essentials handy during the flight.

  • Are hard shell trolley bags better than soft ones for students?

    Hard shell luggage is often preferred as it protects fragile items and handles rough handling during international transit more effectively.

  • How many trolley bags should a student carry abroad?

    Most students carry two check-in bags and one cabin trolley. A luggage set of 3 covers all packing needs without extra expense.

  • What features should students prioritise in trolley bags?

    Look for lightweight yet sturdy construction, smooth spinner wheels, secure locks, and organised interiors with straps or compartments for easy packing and maximum space use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
