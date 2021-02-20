US, Canada, Mexico extend non-essential travel restrictions till March 21
The United States, Mexico and Canada extended nonessential travel restrictions till March 21 to contain the pandemic, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.
"To protect our citizens and prevent the further spread of Covid-19, the United States, Canada, and Mexico are extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through March 21," DHS said on Friday.
The agency said it is working to ensure essential trade and travel remains open.
Prior to the announcement, the restrictions at US land border crossings with Canada and Mexico were set to expire on February 21.
All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since last March.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drawn to scale: Meet the all-Nepali team that just made history on K2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines, renewables companies push Biden to make air travel greener
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tour de forts: Meet the photojournalist who trekked to 116 citadels across Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French resort opens single ski run, but you'll need a car to reach the top
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourism is reviving in Jammu and Kashmir, proves the rise in number of tourists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore's Changi Airport opens bubble for business travellers amid Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK airlines urge Johnson to lay out path for travel reopening
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s holiday consumption withstands travel restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK after new virus strains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travellers coming to Spain from South Africa, Brazil will have to quarantine
- Health Minister of Spain, Carolina Darias, on Wednesday, announced that all the people coming from South Africa and Brazil will have to quarantine at home for 10 days and cannot even be visited by relatives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump's former casino where stars played goes out with a bang
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closing borders to India, Indonesia travellers will impact Singapore economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spain betting on vaccine passports to revive summer tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany: Houseboats in high demand as travel enthusiasts book holidays near home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remote workers flee to $70,000-a-month resorts while awaiting Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox