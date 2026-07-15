US travel vlogger Carla Vianna reveals why she'd choose an ‘Indian ashram’ over a five-star wellness retreat any day

Luxury wellness retreats promise relaxation, but some travellers are discovering that true transformation lies elsewhere. Across India, ashrams have long offered a way of life centred on yoga, meditation, mindfulness and selfless service rather than indulgence. Travel vlogger Carla Vianna experienced this firsthand after spending a week at a Sivananda Ashram in Kerala. In an Instagram post, she shared why she would choose the experience over a five-star wellness retreat any day. (Also read: Irish travel vlogger reveals things about India that left her surprised: ‘What is a baba? Why are cows on highways?’ )

Why Carla Vianna chose an Indian ashram over a luxury retreat

Travel vlogger prefers an ashram over luxury retreats for true transformation. (Instagram/@bycarlavianna)

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Travel vlogger Carla Vianna recently documented her week-long stay at the Sivananda Ashram in Kerala, saying the experience was far more enriching than a conventional wellness holiday.

Reflecting on her stay, she said, “I just spent a week in an ashram in India, and I'd choose it over a five-star wellness retreat any day.”

Explaining the difference, Carla added, “An ashram isn't a hotel. It's a place rooted in yoga philosophy, where your days are built around spiritual practice.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to her, each day began with an early morning meditation, “setting the tone for everything that follows.” What life is like inside a Kerala ashram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her, each day began with an early morning meditation, “setting the tone for everything that follows.” What life is like inside a Kerala ashram {{/usCountry}}

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Describing the daily routine, Carla said, “You have two yoga practices a day, and meals are simple vegetarian and eaten together in silence.”

She also highlighted the holistic offerings available at the ashram. “There's even an on-site Ayurvedic clinic where you can book traditional treatments and massages, plus workshops throughout the day, from meditation and mantra singing to posture clinics,” she shared.

One aspect that stood out to her was seva, or selfless service. “Each guest also contributes through seva, or selfless service, to help the ashram run smoothly,” Carla said.

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The day concluded much like it began. “Evenings end the same way they begin, together in meditation and song,” she noted.

Summing up the experience, Carla said, “With minimal distractions, the atmosphere here allows you to go deeper into your practice. The goal is to leave a different person than when you arrived.”

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