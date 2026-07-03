Vacation planning stressing you out? Travel blogger shares 7-step guide to plan a trip without getting overwhelmed

That dream getaway starts to feel a little less dreamy the moment you open ten browser tabs, bookmark dozens of cafés and hiking trails, and realise you still haven't booked a hotel. Planning a trip can quickly spiral into an endless cycle of decisions, making the logistics feel more exhausting than the holiday itself. The good news? It doesn't have to be that way. Break the process into bite-sized steps, tackle one decision at a time, and your itinerary comes together with far less stress – so you can spend less time overthinking and more time counting down to your next adventure.

Stressing about planning your next trip? Check out this simple guide. (Unsplash)

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Divya, a travel and lifestyle blogger who goes by Divya Discovers on Instagram, has shared a simple seven-step guide to make trip planning more organised and less stressful, for an easy-breezy travel experience. In an Instagram video, she breaks the process into practical, manageable steps, making it easier to organise your itinerary, cut through decision fatigue and spend less time stressing over logistics so you can focus on enjoying your holiday. Check out her post here.

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Breaking the process down into simpler steps makes it easier to plan a trip effortlessly!

Step 1: Pick dates and anchor activity

{{^usCountry}} Instead of diving into an overwhelming to-do list, Divya recommends starting with the essentials. Begin by locking in your travel dates based on your leave from work or the free time you have available. From there, choose the one experience you want your trip to revolve around – your anchor activity. This could be a scenic hiking trail you've been eager to tackle, a breathtaking viewpoint, relaxing hot springs or any other must-visit attraction. Once you've identified that centrepiece, planning the rest of your itinerary becomes much more straightforward. Step 2: Pick your non-negotiables {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of diving into an overwhelming to-do list, Divya recommends starting with the essentials. Begin by locking in your travel dates based on your leave from work or the free time you have available. From there, choose the one experience you want your trip to revolve around – your anchor activity. This could be a scenic hiking trail you've been eager to tackle, a breathtaking viewpoint, relaxing hot springs or any other must-visit attraction. Once you've identified that centrepiece, planning the rest of your itinerary becomes much more straightforward. Step 2: Pick your non-negotiables {{/usCountry}}

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Planning a trip can quickly become overwhelming, especially when every destination comes with an endless list of attractions and experiences to choose from. Instead of trying to do it all, focus on the activities that genuinely excite you – the non-negotiables that make the trip worthwhile. Divya explains, “These are your core memories. Basically, if you get them done, you'll walk away happy. This step alone will stop you from trying to do a hundred different things and then feeling disappointed when you can't.”

Step 3: Make an ‘extras’ to-do list

This list is for all the extra experiences that catch your eye but aren't essential to the trip. Think scenic hiking trails, viewpoints, local markets, cafés and other attractions you'd love to visit if time permits. Keeping these separate from your must-dos takes the pressure off trying to fit everything into your itinerary. If you manage to squeeze in a few, that's a bonus. If not, you can still enjoy your trip knowing you've prioritised the experiences that mattered most.

Step 4: Pick home base intentionally

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With your travel dates and anchor activities in place, Divya recommends choosing your home base around them. Rather than booking a random hotel and planning everything else around it, pick accommodation that's conveniently located near the experiences you've prioritised. This cuts down on travel time and helps you make the most of your trip, especially if you're working with a tight schedule like a long weekend.

Step 5: Save everything on a Google Maps list

Before you set off, the travel blogger recommends saving every place you might want to visit into a single Google Maps list. This includes cafés, viewpoints, hiking trails, restaurants and any recommendations you come across on social media or during your research. Having everything pinned in one place makes exploring far more effortless once you're there. As Divya explains, “When you're actually on your trip, all you have to do is open your map and you can literally see what's near you. No scrolling, no thinking, no decision fatigue. It's the easiest way to plan without actually planning.”

Step 6: Build a loose plan

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No trip goes exactly as planned, which is why Divya recommends creating a flexible plan instead of a rigid, hour-by-hour itinerary. Travel can be unpredictable, and you'll need buffer time for delays, changing weather, rest, spontaneous detours or simply soaking in your surroundings. Leaving room to slow down often makes the experience far more enjoyable. After all, the goal of a holiday is to recharge – not to exhaust yourself by trying to tick every attraction off a list.

Step 7: Gamify the process

Trip planning feels far less overwhelming when you break it into small, manageable steps instead of trying to tackle everything at once. Divya recommends turning the process into a game by setting a timer and focusing on just one task. She explains, “Set a 10-minute timer and see how much you can get done. Pick just one task like finding a hotel or saving restaurants to your Google Maps list and just do that one thing. When you break it down into tiny levels instead of trying to do the whole trip at once, it's going to feel so much easier and by the end of it, you're basically going to trick yourself into finishing your whole itinerary without burning out.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.