Vietnam's Hoi An to welcome 400 American tourists under vaccine passport program

Quang Nam province, home to tourist hotspot Hoi An, will welcome two charter flights carrying over 400 American tourists under a vaccine passport program this week, according to VnExpress.

They will stay at Hoiana Major Integrated Resort for seven days and can visit UNESCO heritage sites Hoi An and My Son Sanctuary, and other nearby tourist attractions.

They will be among the first foreign tourists to visit Vietnam in nearly two years. Quang Nam, along with Kien Giang, Khanh Hoa, and Quang Ninh province and Da Nang city, is allowed to receive foreign tourists starting this month under the first phase of a plan to reopen Vietnam to international tourism.

On Thursday, Khanh Hoa welcomed two flights from South Korea and Japan carrying 420 passengers.

