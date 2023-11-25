West Bengal to introduce state's first lion safari at North Bengal Animals Park in Siliguri

West Bengal forest department and North Bengal Animals Park authorities are set to introduce the state's first lion safari at the animals park in Siliguri soon. According to the officials, a pair of female lions from Alipur Zoo in Kolkata and another pair from Tripura will be brought in the first week of January next year. The construction works of an enclosure on 20 acres of land and night shelters are about to be completed.

West Bengal to introduce state's first lion safari at North Bengal Animals Park(File photo)

"We have plans to introduce two pairs of Asiatic lions from Alipur and Tripura zoos. The construction works have been started for the enclosure. Night shelters are almost close to be completed. We are expecting that by the end of December, the works will be completed and hoping that the safari will begin from the first week of the New Year," Kamal Sarkar, Director of the park said. (Also read: Haryana inaugurates hot air balloon safari project in Pinjore )

Poli Brain, a tourist from the United States said that she is very much excited to see the animals in the enclosures. "I would be happy to see the lions in the park here. If I can visit again, will definitely see them at the park," Brain said. Manik Bhakta, a tourist from North 24 Parganas said, "It is great news for tourists. If they introduce the Lion enclosure, it will complete the big cat family."

Bengal Safari is a one-of-its-kind open-air zoological park in the state, spread over 297 hectares on the fringes of Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary off NH10 on the northeast outskirts of Siliguri. The park has enclosures for the Royal Bengal Tiger, gharial (fish-eating crocodile), Asiatic black bear, rhino, and an open-air aviary. Over the past few years, it has become a major attraction for tourists and people living in this region.