Haryana inaugurates hot air balloon safari project in Pinjore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the state has immense potential for adventure tourism as he inaugurated a hot air balloon safari project in Pinjore in Panchkula district. From now, enjoy hot air balloon safari in Haryana's Pinjore (HT_PRINT/Sant Arora)

The initiative will not only give a new identity to the area but will also help create employment opportunities, Khattar, who also took a ride in the hot air balloon along with Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal, told reporters.

Pinjore-Kalka in Panchkula region is considered the gateway to Himachal Pradesh and holds great tourism potential, he said.

To make the hot air balloon nature safari project viable for the company running it, Khattar said the state government would provide a grant of ₹72 lakh to the company for two years as Viability Gap Funding (VGF) .

The company has fixed ₹13,000 per person per ride for the tourists, he said.

Meanwhile, after the Pinjore event, Khattar also inaugurated water and adventure sports activities at Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar district.

He said a park is being developed at Hathnikund Barrage, which will be named after India's former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Speaking at the event, Khattar said tourism is an industry that attracts people from all over the world.

Wherever tourism has flourished, there has been an evident development of the region. It also enhances employment opportunities for the locals, he said.

Sharing his experience of the hot air balloon ride, 69-year-old Khattar said in Pinjore, "We do travel by airplanes and helicopters but this is a unique experience. Much depends on the wind direction when the hot air balloon is airborne. Those navigating it have to look for a clear area while landing. During the ride, I also got to observe many wild animals. So, I can say this experience was remarkable".

Later, in a post on X in Hindi, Khattar said, "Tourists are welcome in Haryana! We have done unprecedented work in the last nine years to put Haryana on the tourism map".

"Today, taking another step forward, we launched hot air balloon safari in Pinjore to promote adventure tourism activities. Certainly, this initiative will not only give a new identity to the area but will also create employment opportunities," Khattar posted.

An official statement here said the chief minister has significantly propelled Haryana towards adventure sport activities over the past nine years.

The Shivalik mountain range has been made a hub of adventure sports and now Pinjore is also being developed as a tourism destination, it said.

This will not only offer tourists new activities but will also allow them to become familiar with the historical background of Pinjore, it said.

A roadmap is being prepared to attract global tourists to Haryana. As part of this plan, a 10,000-acre land is being developed as the world's largest jungle safari park in the Aravalli mountain range in Gurugram and Nuh districts.

Once built, this will not only aid in preserving the Aravalli mountain range but also promote tourism in Gurugram and Nuh regions, said the statement.

A large number of people are expected to visit this jungle safari from the national capital and surrounding areas, which will also provide employment opportunities for the local population, it said.

To further boost tourism in Haryana and enhance eco-tourism in Morni hills, recognition has been given to trekking, mountain biking tracks, and various other activities alongside water sports activities. Additionally, the Forest Department has promoted eco-tourism in Morni hills.

Initiatives such as eco-tourism event camping, off-road travelling, and visits to herbal gardens have been initiated, the statement said.

A plan has also been made to develop the area from Kalka to Kalesar as a tourist spot and a provision of around ₹1,200 crore has been made for it.

