What to do if your luggage goes missing during air travel: Essential steps to take before leaving the airport

From misplaced suitcases to baggage that never makes it onto a connecting flight, lost luggage can cause considerable inconvenience for travellers. The first few steps you take after discovering your bag is missing are important, from informing the airline to obtaining a written report and keeping your baggage claim details handy. Bernard Corraya, General Manager (India), Wego, shared a step-by-step guide to what travellers should do when their luggage goes missing and how they can follow up with the airline.

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Report it before leaving the airport

Visit the airline’s baggage service desk immediately and complete a Property Irregularity Report, commonly called a PIR.

Collect the reference number

According to Bernard, keep the PIR, baggage tag, boarding pass, ticket, and booking confirmation. These documents are normally required to trace the bag and make a claim.

Keep the PIR, baggage tag, boarding pass, ticket, and booking confirmation.

Confirm delivery details

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{{^usCountry}} Give the airline the correct address, Indian mobile number, email address, and travel itinerary so the luggage can be delivered if recovered. Track the bag directly with the airline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Give the airline the correct address, Indian mobile number, email address, and travel itinerary so the luggage can be delivered if recovered. Track the bag directly with the airline {{/usCountry}}

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Use the airline’s baggage-tracing portal and retain screenshots or written records of all updates and conversations.

Photograph your luggage at check-in

Take clear pictures of your suitcase before handing it over. “The photos provide a useful reference when completing a Property Irregularity Report (PIR), describing the bag to the airline, or reporting damage,” highlighted Bernard.

Purchase only reasonable essentials

If the luggage is delayed away from home, retain itemised receipts for necessary toiletries, clothing, and other basic items. Reimbursement depends on the airline’s rules and applicable passenger protections.

Check travel insurance and card benefits

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Some travel-insurance policies and credit cards cover baggage delays, replacement essentials, or permanent loss.

Understand the difference between delayed and lost baggage

Under the Montreal Convention framework, passengers may enforce rights relating to lost baggage if the airline admits the loss or if the bag has not arrived within 21 days of when it should have arrived.

Submit the claim within the applicable deadline

Under the Montreal Convention, complaints concerning delayed baggage must generally be made in writing within 21 days from the date the baggage is made available. Damage complaints generally have a seven-day deadline.

Damage complaints generally have a seven-day deadline.

Know the compensation framework

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Liability on international journeys covered by the Montreal Convention is capped unless the passenger made a special declaration of value and paid any required additional fee. “The revised international liability limit is 1,519 Special Drawing Rights per passenger, effective 28 December 2024. Compensation is based on the proven loss and is not automatically paid at the maximum amount,” explained Bernard.

Take preventive steps

Add identification inside and outside the suitcase, photograph the bag and its contents, remove old baggage labels, keep valuables and medicines in hand luggage, and consider placing a permitted tracking device inside the bag.