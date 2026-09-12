‘One less thing to fold’: Immigration bureau reminds flyers to go digital with funny iPhone Duo e-boarding pass meme
From September 1, international travellers from India can use an e-boarding pass. The Bureau of Immigration humorously announced this with an iPhone Duo twist.
The launch of Apple’s most expensive phone ever — the iPhone Duo, Apple’s first-ever foldable phone, has sparked a meme fest on social media. The Indian Bureau of Immigration also joined the trend by sharing an informative yet funny post on Instagram.
Also Read | Paper boarding passes go unstamped at immigration from today: What changes for flyers
Bureau of Immigration joins the iPhone Duo meme fest
On September 11, the official Instagram account of the Bureau of Immigration in India shared a picture of the new iPhone Duo and announced, in a quirky manner, that e-boarding passes would now be accepted at all immigration counters in the country.
The picture the Bureau of Immigration posted features two images of the iPhone Duo — one showing a standard screensaver with the caption ‘One more thing to fold’ and the other showing an e-boarding pass with the caption ‘One less thing to fold’. Below this, the bureau informed passengers, “e-Boarding passes are now accepted at all Immigration counters. You no longer need to carry a physical boarding pass to clear immigration.”
Passengers don't need to carry a physical boarding pass
The meme comes after it was announced that passengers flying internationally from India will no longer be required to carry a physical boarding pass or get it stamped at immigration counters from September 1.
Reportedly, the change was communicated in an internal memo by Senior Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (Delhi) Deepak Yadav to airport operators, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and other stakeholders. According to the memo, the requirement to produce a physical boarding pass had been causing delays at counters. Moreover, poorly inked stamps sometimes threw up reading errors during clearance.
“The matter has been examined by the Bureau of Immigration, and it has now been decided to do away with the mandatory requirement of physical boarding passes and the stamping of boarding passes at Immigration counters, at all international airports in the country,” the internal memo read.
Passengers still need to complete standard immigration formalities and present their passports.
How did the internet react?
Instagram users flooded the comments section with cheeky comments. One user wrote, “What if your phone suddenly stops working?”
Someone else commented, “Listening to this after being to 35 countries is absurd and funny. The Airport staff needs to know more about this than the public...because when I tried using my eboarding pass, they asked me if I am travelling for the first time (and I don't know about getting a physical pass).”
“Will e-boarding passes work at FTI gates?” another user asked. Someone else wrote, “Brilliant marketing 👏 give ur editor a raise 🙌”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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