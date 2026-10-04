‘I am 70 and my knees have never hurt’: Woman shares 4 warm-up exercises she swears by to keep her knees strong and mobile

Knee pain can become more common with age, but staying active and strengthening the muscles around the knee can help support mobility. Carrie Lynn Sisson, a 70-year-old fitness content creator and longevity advocate, shares in her June 11 Instagram post four exercises she incorporates into her routine to keep her knees strong and mobile. (Also read: Think 8 hours of sleep is enough? Neurologist busts brain health myths on sleep, stress, alcohol and more )

1. Knee-over-toe squats Carrie says people shouldn’t automatically avoid letting their knees travel over their toes during squats, as long as the movement feels comfortable and controlled.

“Avoiding this range is what makes knees fragile! Go as deep as feels good and hold onto a counter if you need to,” she says. For beginners or those working on balance, holding onto a stable counter or support can make the movement easier to control.

2. Tibialis raises Tibialis raises target the tibialis anterior, the muscle at the front of the shin. Carrie says strengthening this often-overlooked muscle can help support everyday movement.

“The muscle on the front of your shin is the most undertrained muscle in your body, and it absorbs impact with every single step!” she says.

The exercise can be performed by standing with your back against a wall or another stable surface, keeping the heels on the floor and lifting the toes and forefoot upward before lowering them back down.