Hyderabad doctor shares 3 dos and 2 don'ts if someone collapses in front of you: 'You don't need a medical degree to save their life'

Picture this: you’re at a cafe, waiting for your iced coffee, when the person in front of you collapses. Your heart drops, panic surges, and your mind goes blank. What do you do? If you think you need a medical degree to step in, think again. Also read | Medical emergency at home? Doctor shares 10 immediate steps that may help save a life: From choking to severe bleeding

According to Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, saving a life doesn't require years of med school — it takes quick action. Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter) of a man collapsing in a public space, Dr Kumar offered a vital reminder: "If someone collapses in front of you, you don’t need a medical degree to save their life. Hands-Only CPR can double or triple their chances of survival."

When cardiac arrest happens — whether at home, work, a park, or a crowded mall — every single second counts. Here is the exact plan Dr Kumar outlined for when an emergency strikes:

What to do immediately 1. Check: "Confirm they are unresponsive and not breathing (or only gasping)."

2. Call: "Call an ambulance immediately (or tell someone nearby to call and grab an automated external defibrillator or AED)."

3. Compress: “Push hard and fast in the centre of the chest at 100–120 bpm. Keep going until help arrives or the AED is ready!”