Hyderabad doctor shares 3 dos and 2 don'ts if someone collapses in front of you: 'You don't need a medical degree to save their life'
During emergencies, avoid common mistakes: keep the person flat and don't give anything by mouth. Act quickly, as every second counts in a medical emergency.
Picture this: you’re at a cafe, waiting for your iced coffee, when the person in front of you collapses. Your heart drops, panic surges, and your mind goes blank. What do you do? If you think you need a medical degree to step in, think again. Also read | Medical emergency at home? Doctor shares 10 immediate steps that may help save a life: From choking to severe bleeding
According to Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, saving a life doesn't require years of med school — it takes quick action. Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter) of a man collapsing in a public space, Dr Kumar offered a vital reminder: "If someone collapses in front of you, you don’t need a medical degree to save their life. Hands-Only CPR can double or triple their chances of survival."
When cardiac arrest happens — whether at home, work, a park, or a crowded mall — every single second counts. Here is the exact plan Dr Kumar outlined for when an emergency strikes:
What to do immediately
1. Check: "Confirm they are unresponsive and not breathing (or only gasping)."
2. Call: "Call an ambulance immediately (or tell someone nearby to call and grab an automated external defibrillator or AED)."
3. Compress: “Push hard and fast in the centre of the chest at 100–120 bpm. Keep going until help arrives or the AED is ready!”
What not to do
Equally important is knowing what not to do during those critical first moments – Misguided instinct can often make matters worse. Dr Kumar highlighted two common mistakes bystanders make:
1. "Do not try to sit them up or lift them. Keep them flat on their back."
2. "Do not give them water, food, or medication by mouth."
Why are chest compressions so vital? "Hands-only CPR keeps oxygenated blood flowing to the brain and heart until emergency responders arrive," Dr Kumar explained, adding, "Don't hesitate; action saves lives!" Also read | Cardiac arrest: How bystander CPR can improve survival
Hands-only vs conventional CPR: the difference
If you ever find yourself facing a medical emergency, don't let fear paralyse you. You don't need perfection — you just need to start pushing. You might remember learning 'mouth-to-mouth' from movies, but guidelines have evolved to make bystander intervention as simple as possible. As per the American Heart Association (CPR.heart.org), there are two main types:
Hands-only CPR (for bystanders): Recommended for anyone who witnesses a teen or adult suddenly collapse in an out-of-hospital setting. It skips mouth-to-mouth entirely, focusing solely on uninterrupted chest compressions.
Conventional CPR (for healthcare providers and trained rescuers): Involves alternating 30 chest compressions with two rescue breaths. For adult victims, compressions should be performed at a rate of 100 to 120 per minute and to a depth of at least 2 inches (5 cm), avoiding excessive depth beyond 2.4 inches (6 cm).
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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