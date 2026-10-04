Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's simple cheela recipe is perfect for a quick meal and wholesome lunchbox: Step-by-step method

Running out of ideas for your everyday lunchbox ? A simple homemade meal can be both delicious and easy to prepare without spending hours in the kitchen. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares an easy cheela recipe that is perfect for packing in your lunchbox or enjoying as a quick meal at home. Here’s the process.

Method Here’s the step-by-step process to make cheela at home:

Step 1: Spread the green chillies and chopped coriander on individual microwave-safe plates and microwave for 3-4 minutes, or until completely dried.

Step 2: In a large bowl, add gram flour, dried green chillies, dried coriander leaves, onion flakes, salt, baking soda, red chilli powder, carom seeds, black pepper powder, asafoetida, and mix well. Add turmeric powder and mix; store in an airtight container for up to 21 days.

Step 3: To make the cheela, mix together ½ cup of the premix and add ½ cup water and whisk till smooth. Add ½ cup water and mix well.

Step 4: Heat a non-stick tawa, drizzle oil on it and pour a portion of the prepared batter and spread it evenly.

Step 5: Drizzle a little oil on the sides and cook for 2-3 minutes till golden; flip the cheela and cook further for 1-2 minutes.

Step 6: Serve hot with yogurt and tomato ketchup.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Sanjeev Kapoor is an Indian celebrity chef, entrepreneur, and television personality. He is known for hosting Asia's longest-running cookery show, Khana Khazana. Chef Kapoor began his career in the hospitality industry in 1984 after completing the diploma in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Pusa, New Delhi. Chef Kapoor is married to Alyona Kapoor, who is also a businesswoman and a part of Turmeric Vision Pvt. Ltd.

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