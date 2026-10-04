Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's simple cheela recipe is perfect for a quick meal and wholesome lunchbox: Step-by-step method
From breakfast to lunchboxes, chef Sanjeev Kapoor's easy cheela recipe is a must-try for busy days – it combines gram flour with spices and herbs.
Running out of ideas for your everyday lunchbox? A simple homemade meal can be both delicious and easy to prepare without spending hours in the kitchen. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares an easy cheela recipe that is perfect for packing in your lunchbox or enjoying as a quick meal at home. Here’s the process.
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Ingredients
3 cups gram flour
5-6 green chillies, chopped
3 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves3 tbsp dried onion flakes
3 tsp salt
¾ tsp baking soda
1½ tsp red chilli powder
1½ tsp carom seeds
¾ tsp black pepper powder
¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)
¼ tsp turmeric powder
Oil for drizzling
Yogurt to serve
Tomato ketchup to serve
Method
Here’s the step-by-step process to make cheela at home:
Step 1: Spread the green chillies and chopped coriander on individual microwave-safe plates and microwave for 3-4 minutes, or until completely dried.
Step 2: In a large bowl, add gram flour, dried green chillies, dried coriander leaves, onion flakes, salt, baking soda, red chilli powder, carom seeds, black pepper powder, asafoetida, and mix well. Add turmeric powder and mix; store in an airtight container for up to 21 days.
Step 3: To make the cheela, mix together ½ cup of the premix and add ½ cup water and whisk till smooth. Add ½ cup water and mix well.
Step 4: Heat a non-stick tawa, drizzle oil on it and pour a portion of the prepared batter and spread it evenly.
Step 5: Drizzle a little oil on the sides and cook for 2-3 minutes till golden; flip the cheela and cook further for 1-2 minutes.
Step 6: Serve hot with yogurt and tomato ketchup.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Sanjeev Kapoor is an Indian celebrity chef, entrepreneur, and television personality. He is known for hosting Asia's longest-running cookery show, Khana Khazana. Chef Kapoor began his career in the hospitality industry in 1984 after completing the diploma in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Pusa, New Delhi. Chef Kapoor is married to Alyona Kapoor, who is also a businesswoman and a part of Turmeric Vision Pvt. Ltd.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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