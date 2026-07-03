Why Singapore should be your family’s next big holiday

The modern family holiday is having a reinvention. Today's travellers are increasingly swapping rigid sightseeing schedules for more immersive, interactive and genuinely memorable experiences. They want things that spark curiosity, bring generations together and create exciting stories to tell. For Indian families in particular, the sweet spot lies somewhere between adventure, entertainment, edutainment and genuine quality time. Step into Singapore's Jurassic World and encounter prehistoric giants in unforgettable immersive adventures. (Official Website Jurassic World Experience) This is perhaps one of the core reasons why Singapore remains a firm favourite destination for families in India. Already home to some of Asia's most beloved attractions, the island nation is now raising the bar even further with fresh immersive experiences, family-friendly adventures and larger-than-life showcases that entertain, educate and inspire in equal measure. In 2026, it promises to make a family holiday feel a little more extraordinary. Gardens by the Bay recently opened IMBA Theatre; Singapore's first venue purpose-built for large-scale, immersive arts experiences. From mixed-media exhibitions and cultural showcases to live shows and local creative spectacles, it delivers multi-sensory wonder that silences the kids in the best possible way.

Discover fascinating marine life at Singapore Oceanarium through immersive underwater experiences. (Official Website Singapore Oceanarium)

But IMBA is just the beginning. The iconic Supertrees and the Cloud Forest, now home to Jurassic World: The Experience featuring life-sized animatronic dinosaurs nestled within the mist-shrouded conservatory, make Gardens by the Bay a destination worthy of its own dedicated day out. Over at Sentosa Island, families can dive into a world of sensory fun at Dopamine Land, nine themed rooms combining media, technology and play – from pillow fights and neon wonderlands to colourful ball pits and tactile experiences that delight all ages. Equally unmissable is the Singapore Oceanarium, where 22 immersive zones blend live habitats, storytelling and technology for meaningful marine education and unforgettable encounters. For an adrenaline fix, Skyslides by Klook at Skypark Sentosa delivers Southeast Asia's tallest dry slides at 44 metres, with the thrilling Skydrop for the fearless and The Big Klook Slide for a more scenic descent.

Explore Mandai Wildlife Reserve for unforgettable wildlife encounters and nature adventures together. (Mandai Wildlife Reserve)

For families with a sweet tooth, the Museum of Ice Cream offers a delightful change of pace blending interactive installations and playful, multi-sensory experiences with unlimited ice cream. Nature-loving families will find their paradise at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, where the experiences go far beyond a day at the zoo. From Bird Paradise and Night Safari to Rainforest Wild Adventure and Exploria, there is something to captivate every age. Here immersive digital expeditions and the natural world come to life together. Start the day with Breakfast in the Wild at Singapore Zoo, a 90-minute experience featuring a breakfast buffet alongside appearances from wildlife ambassadors such as orangutans and parrots. And for something truly unforgettable, spend the night glamping at Bird Paradise with penguins as your neighbours.

Indulge in sweet fun at Museum of Ice Cream Singapore today. (Musuem Of Ice Cream Website)