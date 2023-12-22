The famous Dal Lake in Srinagar is a sight to behold with its serene waters and breathtaking views. A view of a boat ambulance with siren and speakers at Dal Lake, in Srinagar on Thursday. Winter wonderland in Jammu and Kashmir: Tourists delight in frozen Dal Lake shikara rides (ANI Photo/Shilpa Thakur)

The lake becomes a popular destination during winter as parts of the lake are frozen. Tourists come to enjoy its beauty and Shikara ride.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

As tourists arrive at the Dal Lake they are greeted by the sight of vibrant houseboats and shikaras. They can be seen leisurely taking a ride on these shikaras, marveling at the surrounding natural beauty as they glide across the lake on frozen water tourists also explore the Dal Lake.

Sharing his experience of a Shikara ride, Sajal Gaur, a tourist from Agra said while speaking to ANI, "The Dal Lake looks very beautiful amid the freezing temperatures. My only wish is for everyone to come and see this. There is a different view and scenic beauty."

Prashant another tourist from Gaya in Bihar said, "I have come for the first time to Kashmir. I liked most the Dal Lake. Everything has been frozen. I enjoyed taking a tour of a famous market in the City."

Locals guide the tourists about the surroundings and Shikara rides while believing there was a significant growth in the tourism industry in Kashmir this season and many people made good money.

Owais, a local said that more than one lakh tourists are arriving in Kashmir this winter season.

"There has been development taking place in Kashmir which in turn is boosting the tourism industry which is at its peak as compared to the last few years."

He further added that tourists are arriving in troves in the valley this winter season while pointing out how they take tourists for a ride around the Dal Lake.

With events like the Snowfall festival and the upcoming Winter Carnival scheduled the tourist footfall in Kashmir is expected to hit record numbers this winter.