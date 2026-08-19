World Photography Day 2026: 7 picture-perfect global destinations to add to your travel bucket list

For travellers who see the world through a camera lens, some journeys are about more than ticking destinations off a list—they are about chasing light, capturing fleeting moments and bringing home stories that cannot be replicated. On the occasion of World Photography Day 2026, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel shared international destinations with HT Lifestyle that you can add to your bucket list for photography adventures.

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1. Japan

Few destinations transform as dramatically with the seasons as Japan. Cherry blossoms create delicate springtime frames, summer brings vibrant greens, autumn paints temples and mountains in fiery hues, while winter blankets landscapes in snow. From the lantern-lit lanes of Kyoto and the iconic silhouette of Mount Fuji to Tokyo’s futuristic cityscape, Japan offers an ever-changing visual story.

2. Switzerland

Switzerland brings together snow-dusted peaks, turquoise lakes, alpine meadows, storybook villages and some of Europe’s most scenic rail journeys. Zermatt’s Matterhorn, the landscapes around Interlaken and Lucerne’s lakeside setting offer dramatically different perspectives, while Jungfraujoch takes photography into the high-Alpine world of glaciers and snow.

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Switzerland brings together snow-dusted peaks, turquoise lakes, alpine meadows, and storybook villages.

3. Norway

{{^usCountry}} Norway is a destination where the landscape itself feels cinematic. Deep fjords cut through towering mountains, colourful fishing villages line the coast, and cascading waterfalls punctuate the scenery. In the Arctic north, the arrival of the Northern Lights transforms the night sky into one of nature’s most spectacular displays. 4. New Zealand {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Norway is a destination where the landscape itself feels cinematic. Deep fjords cut through towering mountains, colourful fishing villages line the coast, and cascading waterfalls punctuate the scenery. In the Arctic north, the arrival of the Northern Lights transforms the night sky into one of nature’s most spectacular displays. 4. New Zealand {{/usCountry}}

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From snow-capped Southern Alps and mirror-like lakes to emerald valleys and mist-covered fjords, New Zealand offers an extraordinary variety of landscapes within a relatively compact journey. The South Island, particularly around Milford Sound, delivers some of the country's most dramatic natural frames, while its rolling countryside adds a softer, cinematic contrast.

5. Iceland

Iceland can make familiar landscapes look extraordinary. Glaciers meet volcanic terrain, waterfalls tumble into rugged valleys, and black-sand beaches stretch beneath dramatic cliffs. Geothermal pools and steaming landscapes add an almost surreal quality, while the country's changing light creates constantly shifting photographic possibilities.

Iceland can make familiar landscapes look extraordinary.

6. Tanzania

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For wildlife photographers, Tanzania offers the rare opportunity to capture nature on a monumental scale. The vast grasslands of the Serengeti, the landscapes of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area and the movement of wildlife across the savannah create frames that are as powerful for their sense of scale as they are for the animals themselves.

7. Greece

Greece brings together whitewashed villages, deep-blue waters, rugged coastlines and ancient ruins. Beyond the iconic views of Santorini and Athens, its islands and mainland landscapes offer opportunities to discover quieter villages, hidden coves and centuries-old traditions.