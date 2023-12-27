Known for its beaches, lagoons and reefs, Mauritius has a historical connection with India - between 1834 and 1920, almost half a million indentured labourers arrived from India at Aapravasi Ghat to work in the sugar plantations of Mauritius. The ones who stayed back have greatly influenced Mauritian culture and cuisine. Year-end travel: Have ₹ 1 lakh? Head to Mauritius (Photo by AFP)

If you have ₹1 lakh as your 5-7 day holiday budget, you can participate in a plethora of water sports in its crystal-clear turquoise waters, unwind on its white sandy beaches, enjoy the mild temperatures of the island throughout the year. All this for under INR 1 lakh, including return flight tickets.

Here is a quick must see/do/buy/eat guide to Mauritius.

Must-see/do:

Visit: Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden, The Blue Penny Museum, Apravasi Ghat World Heritage Site, L’Aventure du Sucre (Sugar Museum), International Slave Route Monument. Trou Aux Cerfs, Dead Volcano Crater, Mare Aux Vacoas, Fresh Water Reservoir, The Sacred Lake Of Grand Bassin (Ganga Talao). Tea plantation field in Bois Cheri, Le Morne Brabant. and the famous Coloured Valley where you can avail activities like Quad Biking & Zip Lining.

Grand River South East waterfalls) Waterfalls: At the end of Grand River Southeast, longest river of Mauritius.

Helicopter ride over over the lagoons of Trou aux Biches and Grand Baie.

What to eat: Dhal Puri, Gateaux piment (chilli fritters), Mauritian Cari, Dumplings, Bol renversé, Pineapple and Chilli salt, Vanilla Tea, Ti’ Punch or Rum, Biryani and Rougaille, Palm heart salad.

What to buy:

Jewellery, handmade gifts, Dodo souvenirs, coloured sand, ocean-themed souvenirs, clothing and accessories, Mauritius Rum, spices, and exotic fruits.

Where to buy: Le Caudan Waterfront, Port Louis Central Market, Bagatelle Mall, Central Flacq Market, Centre Commercial Phoenix, Flic En Flac, Bay Bazaar, Floreal Square, Quatre Bornes Market.

Packages:

Refreshing Mauritius Trip (7 day/6 night). Cost (excluding flight): ₹27,000+. Book on: traveltriangle.com

Hotel Manisa 6 night/7 day package (including flight): ₹86,000+. Book on thomascook.in

Hotel Le Palmiste Resort & Spa 6 night/7 day package (including flight): ₹96,000+ thomascook.in

5 night Amazing Mauritius Trip (excluding flight): Cost: ₹37,000+. Book on makemytrip.com

Return Flight (Economy): Mumbai-Port Louis-Mumbai return flight starts at ₹47,000+. Delhi-Port Louis-Delhi return flight starts at ₹56,000+.

Visa: Indian Nationals do not need to apply for a Mauritius visa in advance. They can get a Mauritius visa upon arrival at the Mauritius International Airport provided they have valid travel documents. Visa on arrival is issued for a stay of up to 60 days with a single entry facility only.

Good to know:

Currency: 1 Mauritius Rupee MUR= 1.89 INR

Language: A majority of the population speaks Mauritian Creole while French is the commonly used language in media and education. Other languages spoken in Mauritius are Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, Marathi, Mandarin and Gujarati.

Local transport: Mauritius is a small island country stretching across an area of 2,040km² and has no trains or trams. In fact, you can travel from the North to the South of the island in just three to four hours! Book a cab or hire day drivers to explore the island at your own pace

Security/safety tips:

At the airport: Agree on the taxi fare prior to proceeding to your destination.

At your accommodation: Select a tourist accommodation which is licensed by the Tourism Authority (refer to website of Tourism Authority- http://www.tourismauthority.mu/en/). Store your valuables, passport and money in the safety deposit box provided by the hotel/guesthouse/tourist residence.

In public places:

· Do not leave your personal belongings unattended.

· Avoid carrying large sums of money

· Avoid displaying expensive jewellery and valuables whilst sightseeing.

· At night, avoid deserted or poorly lit places.

At the beach

· Avoid buying products and seeking services from unauthorised persons.

· Request price of products before any purchase.

· Be careful with those who demonstrate too much insistence.

Shops: In shops, shopping malls, ask for a receipt for any important transaction.

Markets: Request price of products before any purchase

Transport:

· Remember that hitch-hiking is not practiced in Mauritius.

· Agree on the fare before embarking on any trip from the information desk of your place of stay.

· Be aware that advice tendered by some taxi drivers may be motivated by commissions that they receive from some traders.