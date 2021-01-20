IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Wealth and happiness more connected to each other than previously thought: Study
Money matters to happiness more than previously thought: Study(Unsplash)
Money matters to happiness more than previously thought: Study(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Wealth and happiness more connected to each other than previously thought: Study

  • A recent study published in the Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences has shown that, contrary to what people thought before, an individual's earnings and happiness have a deeper connection.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST

A new research has shown that contrary to previous influential research, money does influence an individual's happiness. One potential reason leading to this conclusion could be that higher earners feel an increased sense of control over life.

The study which was published in the journal, Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences asked, what's the relationship between money and well-being? "It's one of the most studied questions in my field," says Matthew Killingsworth, a senior fellow at Penn's Wharton School who studies human happiness.

He continues, "I'm very curious about it. Other scientists are curious about it. Laypeople are curious about it. It's something everyone is navigating all the time." To answer this question, Killingsworth collected 1.7 million data points from more than 33,000 participants who provided in-the-moment snapshots of their feelings during daily life.

In a paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Killingsworth confirms that money does influence happiness and, contrary to previous influential research on the subject suggesting that this plateaus above $75,000, there was no dollar value at which it stopped mattering to an individual's well-being.

Killingsworth conducts much of his work using a technique called experience sampling, which asks people to repeatedly fill out short surveys at randomly selected moments during their day. "It tells us what's actually happening in people's real lives as they live them, in millions of moments as they work and chat and eat and watch TV."

Most previous studies of the money-happiness link focused on evaluative well-being, which encompasses overall satisfaction with life. But for this study, Killingsworth aimed to capture both evaluative and experienced well-being, the latter indicating how people feel in the moment.

Through an app he created called Track Your Happiness, people recorded this a few times each day, with check-in times randomized per participant. To measure experienced well-being, each check-in asked them, "How do you feel right now?" on a scale ranging from "very bad" to "very good." At least once during the process, participants also answered the question, "Overall, how satisfied are you with your life?" on a scale of "not at all" to "extremely." This measured evaluative well-being.

Secondary measures of experienced well-being included 12 specific feelings, five positive (confident, good, inspired, interested, and proud) and seven negatives (afraid, angry, bad, bored, sad, stressed, and upset). Secondary measures of evaluative well-being included two other measures of life satisfaction collected on an intake survey.

"This process provided repeated snapshots of people's lives, which collectively gives us a composite image, a stop-motion movie of their lives," he says. In total, 33,391 employed, 18- to 65-year-olds in the United States provided 1,725,994 reports of experienced well-being. "Scientists often talk about trying to get a representative sample of the population," he adds. "I was trying to get a representative sample of the moments of people's lives."

Killingsworth then calculated the average level of well-being for each person and analyzed its relationship to people's income. In part, he was trying to confirm the findings of a 2010 paper that suggested that as people earn more money their well-being increases, but experienced well-being plateaus once annual household income hits $75,000.

"It's a compelling possibility, the idea that money stops mattering above that point, at least for how people actually feel moment to moment," he says. "But when I looked across a wide range of income levels, I found that all forms of well-being continued to rise with income. I don't see any sort of kink in the curve, an inflexion point where money stops mattering. Instead, it keeps increasing."

Here, "income" refers to a concept known as log(income); rather than each dollar mattering the same to each person, each dollar starts to matter less the more a person earns. "We would expect two people earning $25,000 and $50,000, respectively, to have the same difference in well-being as two people earning $100,000 and $200,000, respectively. In other words, proportional differences in income matter the same to everyone."

Beyond that, Killingsworth's work also provides a deeper understanding of the link between income and happiness.

Higher earners are happier, in part, because of an increased sense of control over life, he says. "When you have more money, you have more choices about how to live your life. You can likely see this in the pandemic. People living paycheck to paycheck who lose their job might need to take the first available job to stay afloat, even if it's one they dislike. People with a financial cushion can wait for one that's a better fit. Across decisions big and small, having more money gives a person more choices and a greater sense of autonomy."

Yet it might be best not to define success in monetary terms, he says. "Although money might be good for happiness, I found that people who equated money and success were less happy than those who didn't. I also found that people who earned more money worked longer hours and felt more pressed for time."

Though the study does show that income matters beyond a previously believed threshold, Killingsworth also doesn't want the takeaway to enforce an idea that people should focus more on the money. In fact, he found that, in actuality, income is only a modest determinant of happiness.

"If anything, people probably overemphasize money when they think about how well their life is going," says Killingsworth. "Yes, this is a factor that might matter in a way that we didn't fully realize before, but it's just one of many that people can control and ultimately, it's not one I'm terribly concerned people are undervaluing." Rather, he says he hopes this research can help move forward the conversation in an attempt to find what he calls the "equation for human happiness."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wealth creation material wealth happiness
app
Close
e-paper
A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness.(ANI)
A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness.(ANI)
health

Study highlights genome altering can help to treat human retinal degeneration

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:35 PM IST
A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan looks stunning on honeymoon(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
Gauahar Khan looks stunning on honeymoon(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
fashion

Newly-wed Gauahar Khan looks beautiful in makhmal suit on honeymoon with Zaid

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:31 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan has been sharing snippets from her honeymoon in Udaipur with hubby Zaid Darbar. However, her fans cannot help but swoon over the stunning outfits that the actor wore on her trip. Her latest images wearing a makhmal suit has been making headlines and we are taking notes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Loss of smell may be best predictor of Covid-19, research confirms

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:48 PM IST
The research found that only around half of patients with a loss of smell got their sense of smell back after forty days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South sensation Ram Pothineni raises heat in Kunal Rawal's potted flower kurta(Instagram/ram_pothineni)
South sensation Ram Pothineni raises heat in Kunal Rawal's potted flower kurta(Instagram/ram_pothineni)
fashion

South sensation Ram Pothineni raises heat in Kunal Rawal's potted flower kurta

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • Telugu star Ram Pothineni shows how to break the monotony of menswear when it comes to ethnic style. The actor was seen promoting his latest release, Red, in designer Kunal Rawal's purple potted flower kurta
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Chicken nor egg situation for Delhi's foodies looking for options amid bird flu

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:08 PM IST
The flip-flop on the sale of chicken and eggs and fresh cases of bird flu in Delhi has many foodies spooked and sent restaurateurs scrambling for alternatives to keep business going.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bake chocolate chip cookies at home just like Deepika Padukone(Instagram/ deepikapadukone and recipesworthyourtime)
Bake chocolate chip cookies at home just like Deepika Padukone(Instagram/ deepikapadukone and recipesworthyourtime)
recipe

Deepika Padukone loves to bake cookies, here's how you can also make them

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • In a recent Instagram story, Deepika Padukone shared that she is more fond of baking than cooking and she loves to bake cookies the most. So today, we are going to share with you a simple recipe of chocolate chip cookies that will melt in your mouth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the pandemic, burnout among health care professionals is a pervasive public health concern as the health care professionals are required to work even longer hours in high-stress situations.(ANI)
During the pandemic, burnout among health care professionals is a pervasive public health concern as the health care professionals are required to work even longer hours in high-stress situations.(ANI)
health

Burnout among health care professions a public health concern during pandemic

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:19 PM IST
During the pandemic, burnout among health care professionals is a pervasive public health concern as the health care professionals are required to work even longer hours in high-stress situations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Make this easy and healthy citrus shrimp salad in under 30 minutes(Instagram/foodiecrush)
Recipe: Make this easy and healthy citrus shrimp salad in under 30 minutes(Instagram/foodiecrush)
recipe

Recipe: Make this easy and healthy citrus shrimp salad in under 30 minutes

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:44 PM IST
  • Have absolutely nothing planned to cook? Don’t concede defeat nor reach for a bowl of some cereal and milk or takeaway. Instead, let this simple and easy citrus shrimp salad recipe speak to you which is packed with health benefits
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(WebMD)
Representational image(WebMD)
health

Fatty acid may combat multiple sclerosis. Here's how

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:36 PM IST
A new study by Yale University explains that the abnormal immune system response that causes multiple sclerosis (MS) by attacking and damaging the central nervous system can be set off by the lack of a specific fatty acid in fat tissue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris will take the oath of office as America's first woman vice president today.
Kamala Harris will take the oath of office as America's first woman vice president today.
lifestyle

Essay: Blackface and whiteface in the time of Kamala Harris

By Farzana Versey
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:37 PM IST
We choose professional, social, and even religious identities – so, why should race be off-limits?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle(Instagram)
Meghan Markle(Instagram)
lifestyle

Meghan Markle seeks court ruling over 'serious breach' of privacy

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Meghan Markle, 39, is suing Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website that published portions of a handwritten letter to her father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Britain’s Prince Harry in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

'Brain development shaped by what happens to us as well as our parents'

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:55 PM IST
New research is showing that those effects can be passed down to subsequent generations, reporting that the infant children of mothers who had experienced childhood emotional neglect displayed altered brain circuitry involved in fear responses and anxiety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan in the Maldives(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan in the Maldives(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan in 53k bikini is all about vintage fashion in Maldives

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:40 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan is the latest celebrity to visit the Maldives and have a gala time. The actor is also giving us major holiday fashion goals in her beachwear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Early life experiences can have an outsized effect on brain development and neurobiological health.(Unsplash)
Early life experiences can have an outsized effect on brain development and neurobiological health.(Unsplash)
health

Study: Childhood neglect leaves generational imprint

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Early life experiences can have an effect on brain development and neurobiological health. A research shows that those effects can be passed down to generations, reporting that the children of mothers who had faced childhood neglect displayed altered brain circuitry involved in fear and anxiety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegans are better lovers? Here's what 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson has to say(Twitter/pamfoundation)
Vegans are better lovers? Here's what 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson has to say(Twitter/pamfoundation)
relationships

Vegans are better lovers? Here's what 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson has to say

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:53 AM IST
'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson has been on plant-based diet for about 30 years and here's what she thinks about vegans as lovers
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP