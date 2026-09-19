Why does stress affect your stomach? Gastroenterologist Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta explains

Ever felt your stomach rumble when you are very worried about something? That is not an aberration. According to gastroenterologist Dr Vineer Kumar Gupta, stress is not just for the brain; it often manifests physically in the stomach as well.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gupta highlighted that stomach distress is very common for those experiencing chronic stress, anxiety, emotional strain, or poor sleep. Some symptoms related to a distressed stomach include bloating, acidity, stomach cramps, constipation, and diarrhoea.

In the words of Dr Gupta, “The brain and the GI (gastroeintestinal) system are well-connected, constantly influencing one another.” How that works is elaborated as follows.

How does stress affect the gut?

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{{^usCountry}} The gastroenterologist explained that a stress response puts a person in a fight-or-flight state and increases their alertness. This heightened state can disrupt the normal motility of the digestive tract. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gastroenterologist explained that a stress response puts a person in a fight-or-flight state and increases their alertness. This heightened state can disrupt the normal motility of the digestive tract. {{/usCountry}}

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“Food can travel more quickly through the intestines, resulting in a faster-acting digestion and faster BMs (bowel movements) or loose stools in some people, or delayed digestion resulting in constipation in others,” he stated.

Stress can also increase a person's sensitivity to their normal sensations of being full, and the movement within their stomach can be perceived as fullness, discomfort, pressure, or even pain in some cases, pointed out Dr Gupta.

Gut disorder also affects mental health, shares Dr Gupta.

Digestive issues can also impact mental health

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Dr Guta noted that the link between mental and gut health is a two-way street, stating,

“If someone has persistent digestive issues, this may cause the person to experience anxiety, as the digestive issues significantly impact quality of life. This is particularly true with irritable bowel syndrome, whereby stress may worsen your condition, yet might not necessarily be the root cause.”

The gastroenterologist further noted that the daily effects of a high-stress period usually have an impact on a person’s daily behaviours.

Some people are more likely to eat meals at odd times, overindulge in coffee, consume spicy and processed foods, eat fast meals, and often skip lunch completely. Additionally, such individuals may have irregular sleep habits and reduced physical activity, thereby exacerbating their stomach complaints.

How to keep our health in check?

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Dr Gupta cautioned that not all stomach conditions can be attributed to stress. Any repeated or chronic symptoms warrant a check-up and a doctor consultation, especially if the individual experiences unexplained weight loss, any presence of blood in the stool, repeated bouts of vomiting or difficulty swallowing, acute stomach pain, anaemia, or a severe change in a regular bowel routine. These warning signs must not be ignored as solely “stress-induced.”

“Stress management plays a vital role in keeping your stomach disorders in check,” he stated.

“Regular diet, ensuring you eat food at a specific time, eating habits, adequate sleep and physical exercise are some simple home remedies which can indeed help to improve your digestion and your overall stomach conditions,” continued the doctor. “Basic stress busters like going on regular walks, breathing exercises and yoga, spending a little time in nature, and some alone time will also be quite beneficial.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta is Senior Director and Unit Head at the Institute of Gastro Sciences at ShardaCare - Healthcity, and has over 19 years of clinical experience.