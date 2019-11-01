Woman fakes baby bump to skip excess baggage fees, gets caught

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:31 IST

Most people hate the idea of having to pay extra when carrying excess baggage. And if given an option, many would gladly take a way out of paying those extra bucks. Well, this blogger offers one such idea and people have mixed reactions about this trick to skip the extra baggage charges.

A travel blogger by profession, Rebecca Andrews posted a video on Instagram showing her hack. The clip shows her using a fake baby bump to hide the extra items. She first wraps her laptop charger in a cloth to form the baby bump by placing it inside her dress. She goes on to hide her laptop by strapping it on her back under her dress. As a final touch, she puts on more layers to conceal everything. The video comes with a disclaimer, saying, “If you get busted, please don’t sue me.”

The video has garnered mixed reactions on Instagram.

“Well that was stupid,” says an Instagram user. “Master of disguise,” says another. Some appreciated her hack. “You hilarious mad genius!” comments a third.

But the episode isn’t over just yet. Turns out, the idea isn’t as full-proof as one would like it to be. Rebecca got busted for putting on the extra kilos of her excess baggage just before boarding the plane. She gave herself away while picking up her ticket which accidentally fell, she explains in post on escape.com.au.

“Excuse me! Is that a backpack you have on under your jacket?” she was asked. She eventually blurted about her trick and guess what, ended up paying for the extra luggage.

What do you think about this trick?

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 18:27 IST