28-yr-old to represent BJP in its Bengaluru south bastion

After days of suspense, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Tejasvi Surya, a 28-year-old lawyer and nephew of BJP legislator from Karnataka Ravi Subramanya, from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat.

Surya, who is the general secretary of the state Yuva Morcha and member of the social media team of the party, will contest against senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad, in the two-phase general elections to be held on 18 and 23 April.

The move came as a surprise to Surya, who in a series of tweets, expressed thanks to PM Narendra Modi for his nomination. The seat was held by Union minister HN Ananth Kumar till his death last year. BJP state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa had recommended his widow, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar’s candidature from this seat.

“OMG OMG!!! I can’t believe this. PM of world’s largest democracy & President of largest political party have reposed faith in a 28 yr old guy to represent them in a constituency as prestigious as B’lore South. This can happen only in my BJP. Only in #NewIndia of @narendramodi (sic),” Surya tweeted.

Three senior MLAs -- former deputy chief minister R Ashoka, V Somanna and Satish Reddy -- from the constituency failed to turn up when Surya filed his nomination on Tuesday.

One of the three MLAs, who did not wish to be named, told HT that the pick was a complete surprise. “All of us from the state had unanimously finalised the name, tof Tejaswini Ananth Kumar,” he said. “We had recommended only one name, that of Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, from Bengaluru South to high command. We don’t know how Delhi leaders have taken the decision,” Yeddyurappa said. Meanwhile, Tejaswini Kumar said she would support Surya. “Nation is first, party next and me last,” she told reporters

