AAP defunct in Punjab, no need for tie-up with it: CM Amarinder Singh

Amid fresh speculations of pact between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday once again ruled out need for an alliance, saying the Arvind Kejriwal’s party was “defunct” in Punjab.

Amarinder, who met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at New Delhi to discuss poll preparations, told media persons later that alliance with AAP in Punjab was not discussed at the meeting. He, however, said there was no need for one.

“The AAP is totally defunct in Punjab and there is absolutely no need for the Congress to go in for alliance with it .The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has already conveyed these views to the high command. However, any decision on a coalition with AAP or any other party would be taken by the Congress high command keeping in mind the national perspective and electoral compulsions and would be followed by the PPCC,” he said.

The recent resignations of AAP leader HS Phoolka from Punjab assembly and Ajay Maken as Delhi Congress chief, both staunchly opposed to an alliance, had fuelled fresh speculations of a pact between the two parties. The Samajwadi Party giving the Congress a cold shoulder after its recent victory in the Hindi heartland has also lent credence to the possibility.

However, Amarinder exuded confidence that the Congress would win all 13 LS seats in Punjab on its own. “There has been no discussion on the selection of the candidates but the best and winnable ones would be chosen. And we will win all 13,” he added.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 13:59 IST