All roads for Lok Sabha Election candidates lead to Baidyanath Dham ahead of vote

As the poll season gains momentum, Lok Sabha candidates of different political parties, and from different states, are making a beeline for the blessings of Lord Shiva, popularly known as Baba Baidyanath, in the temple town of Deoghar.

Since March 24, at least 10 candidates of national and regional political parties, including a Union minister from Bihar who is in the fray, have rushed to Deoghar and offered special puja at the Baba Baidyanath temple, considered one of the biggest religious centres in eastern India.

Baba Baidyanath temple, also called Baba Dham, is considered to be one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, believed to be most sacred symbol of Lord Shiva. Hindu mythology says that whoever goes to the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar and seeks a boon from Shiva does not return empty-handed.

On Monday, senior Congress leader and the party’s probable candidate from the Ranchi Lok Sabha seat, Subodh Kant Sahay, visited the temple and offered special puja with his family members. Sahay said that his visit to the temple had nothing to do with the election and that he had come to seek the blessings of Baba Baidyanath.

However, sitting BJP MP from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, Sakshi Maharaj, who visited Baba Dham temple on Sunday, performed the special puja through the chief priest Gulabnand Ojha, and admitted that he had come all way to seek blessings for his victory in the elections and making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again.

Earlier, on March 30, BJP MP and the party’s Godda candidate Nishikant Dubey offered a special puja at the temple along with his wife, hoping for a second victory from the seat. His rival, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate from Godda, Pradeep Yadav, offered the special puja on March 29.

Lok Sabha candidates from Bihar are not far behind in seeking blessing at Deoghar. Union minister of state for health and BJP’s Buxar candidate Ashwini Choubey had offered the special puja last Thursday before going to his constituency.

Ramchandra Paswan, younger brother of Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan, is contesting from Hajipur in Bihar, and has also sought blessings from Shiva on March 26. A day earlier, on March 25, independent candidate of Banka in Bihar, Putul Devi, visited the temple and sought blessings for her election prospects.

