Amit Shah bike rally in Madhya Pradesh live updates: BJP holds bike rallies across India
Amit Shah bike rally in Madhya Pradesh live updates: BJP chief Amit Shah will launch the exercise from Umaria in Madhya Pradesh during his one-day tour of the state on Saturday. Follow live updates here
-
12:35 pm IST
BJP to bike rallies across 3500 locations across India
-
12:30 pm IST
Amit Shah to hold bike rally in Madhya Pradesh
BJP President Amit Shah will launch a nationwide mega bike rally in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to be held later this year.
The party said in a statement on Friday that over one crore of its workers will reach out to people across the country and share the “achievements” of the Narendra Modi government with them.
Shah will launch the exercise from Umaria in Madhya Pradesh during his one-day tour of the state on Saturday.
The rally will be carried out in more than 3,500 locations in states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala, the party said.
Follow live updates here
BJP to bike rallies across 3500 locations across India
The rally will be carried out in more than 3,500 locations in states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala, BJP said.
Amit Shah to hold bike rally in Madhya Pradesh
BJP President Amit Shah will launch a nationwide mega bike rally in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to be held later this year.