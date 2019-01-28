 Amit Shah election rally in Himachal Pradesh live updates: BJP chief to address Panna Pramukh Sammelan in Una
LIVE BLOG

By HT Correspondent | Jan 28, 2019 13:24 IST
highlights

Under Panna Pramukh model, the party appoints a pramukh (or prabhari) who is given a list (panna, literally page) of names of 8-12 families. Each pramukh is asked to focus on these families to create a larger vote base.

Follow live updates here:

1:20 pm IST

Amit Shah reaches Una

BJP national chief Amit Shah today reached Una in Himachal Pradesh to address Panna Pramukh Sammelan.

12:20 pm IST

Why BJP uses Panna Pramukh model

The Panna Pramukh model was successfully implemented in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Since then, the BJP has repeatedly gone back to this model to win assembly elections elsewhere. The model became a potential tool for disseminating political messages, voter mobilisation, inter-personal contact with voters and, lastly, direct feedback from the ground.

12:15 pm IST

What is Panna Pramukh model

Under the Panna Pramukh model, the party appoints a pramukh (or prabhari) who is given a list (panna, literally page) of names of 8-12 families. Each pramukh is asked to focus on these families to create a larger vote base. The model was first used in Gujarat when the saffron party rode to power for three successive terms.

11:55 am IST

Amit Shah to address Panna Pramukh Sammelan

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP national chief Amit Shah will on Monday address a Panna Pramukh Sammelan in Una, Himachal Pradesh.