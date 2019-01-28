Amit Shah election rally in Himachal Pradesh live updates: BJP chief to address Panna Pramukh Sammelan in Una

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP national chief Amit Shah will on Monday address an election rally in Himachal Pradesh.

Under Panna Pramukh model, the party appoints a pramukh (or prabhari) who is given a list (panna, literally page) of names of 8-12 families. Each pramukh is asked to focus on these families to create a larger vote base.

BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a Panna Pramukh Sammelan in Himachal Pradesh’s Una at 12:30 pm today.

1:20 pm IST Amit Shah reaches Una BJP national chief Amit Shah today reached Una in Himachal Pradesh to address Panna Pramukh Sammelan.





12:20 pm IST Why BJP uses Panna Pramukh model The Panna Pramukh model was successfully implemented in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Since then, the BJP has repeatedly gone back to this model to win assembly elections elsewhere. The model became a potential tool for disseminating political messages, voter mobilisation, inter-personal contact with voters and, lastly, direct feedback from the ground.





