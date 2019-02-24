Amit Shah in Jammu live updates: Earlier govts did nothing to empower farmers, says BJP chief in Jammu

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2019, BJP chief Amit Shah is addressing a public meeting in Jammu.

Follow live updates here:

2:05 pm IST Nobody can snatch Kashmir from us: Amit Shah “It’s BJP’s resolve that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and nobody can seize it from us,” said Amit Shah in Jammu





2:00 pm IST Earlier govts did nothing to empower farmers: Amit Shah “Earlier governments talked lot , made scheme on papers but did nothing for farmers empowerment,” said BJP chief Amit Shah in Jammu.





1:57 pm IST CRPF jawans’ sacrifice won’t go in vain: Amit Shah “Forty of our CRPF jawans lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, their sacrifice won’t go in vain. We will take revenge, which is why the forces have been given a free hand to hit back,” said Amit Shah in Jammu.



