Amit Shah returning to Delhi due to ill health, unlikely to address rally in Bengal’s Jhargram

BJP president Amit Shah is returning to New Delhi on Tuesday evening due to his ill health and is unlikely to attend his scheduled rally at Jhargram in West Bengal, party leaders said.

“Amit Shah is very ill. He has high fever, but still attended today’s rally here. He was discharged few days ago from the hospital after suffering from swine flu,” Bharatiya Janata Party state president Dilip Ghosh said.

Shah will return to New Delhi on Tuesday as his doctors have advised him against attending any other rally due to his ill health, Ghosh said. “If he is fine tomorrow, then he will attend the scheduled rally at Jhargram tomorrow.”

Earlier in the day, Shah kick-started the BJP’s campaign in West Bengal with a rally in Malda, saying all Bengali refugees would be granted citizenship with the passage of the citizenship bill.

Ghosh added that the BJP chief had asked them to ensure that the other scheduled rallies take place on time.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 18:12 IST