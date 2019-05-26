Andhra CM-designate Jagan Reddy to meet PM Modi today

YSR Congress (YSRC) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister-designate YS Jaganmohan Reddy will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Reddy’s party won a landslide victory in the Andhra assembly on Thursday, bagging 152 of the state’s 175 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) managed a mere 22. The YSRC also won 22 of the state’s 25 Lok Sabha seats.

A YSRC leader aware of developments said, “Though it is primarily a courtesy call, Jaganmohan Reddy will also briefly discuss the problems confronting the new government in Andhra Pradesh to be formed shortly. Apart from his close associates like V Vijay Sai Reddy, state chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam will also be present at the meeting with the Prime Minister.”

Also read: ‘I wanted to resign as chief minister, but party didn’t agree’: Mamata in her first press meet post LS results

On Saturday morning, Reddy was unanimously elected YSRC legislature party leader at the party headquarters in Tadepalli in Amaravati. Later, he met Governor ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad and hand over the resolution of the YSRC legislature party. The Governor congratulated him and formally invited him to form the new government.

According to party leaders, Reddy will be sworn in as Andhra CM at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada at 12.23 pm on May 30, as per the muhurtam fixed by the Visakha Sarada Peetham seer, Swamy Swaroopanandendra Swamy.

Also read: God has punished Chandrababu Naidu, says Jagan Mohan Reddy after poll victory

Reddy also went to Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, where he was accorded a grand welcome. Reddy invited KCR and leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi for his swearing-in ceremony. Earlier, Reddy told the legislature party meeting, “This is a historic win, which would be written in golden letters in the annals of the state... It has proved that God will not forgive those who indulged in...corruption,” he said, adding the YSRC should focus on living up to the faith reposed by the people.

First Published: May 26, 2019 07:39 IST