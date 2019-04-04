Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP’s Pune unit to focus on community meetings, road shows

After filing the nomination on Tuesday, Girish Bapat, BJP–Shiv Sena candidate for Pune, started his poll campaign on Wednesday. “We are going to focus on community meetings and hold many road shows in the next 20 days,” Bapat said at a press conference at BJP office on JM road. An audio-video rath (vehicle) for campaigning was inaugurated on the occasion.

BJP city president Yogesh Gogawale, BJP MLA Vijay Kale, Shiv Sena MLA Mahadev Babar and other leaders from both the parties were present. When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally, Bapat said, “Certainly there will be a sabha for all the candidates in Pune district, but the venue not yet decided.”

Gogawale said, “As days are less and we have to cover a huge area, daily we will be going through various parts of the city on vehicles and organise road shows. We will also hold various public meets and sabhas to cover as much ground as possible.”

On April 6, Saturday, the foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party, a programme will be held at the Sanman Hotel on Jungli Maharaj road in the evening, a party spokesperson said.

