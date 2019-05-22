BJP team meets Bengal guv over post-poll violence

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met governor K N Tripathi late on Tuesday to lodge complaint about post-poll violence in West Bengal and demanded deployment of army in parts of the state to control the situation.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of fresh clashes between supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the third consecutive day at Bhatpara in 24 Parganas. Reports of crude bombs being hurled also surfaced from Cooch Behar and Birbhum, where TMC-backed toughs allegedly shot dead a BJP supporter. In Bhatpara, bricks were thrown at a local train as residents blocked railway tracks to protest the administration’s inability to end violence.

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh, who led a delegation that met governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, said: “TMC’s main target is to defeat the BJP in Bengal. We apprehend violence in and outside counting centres on May 23.”

First Published: May 22, 2019 00:10 IST