BJP top brass to meet shortly to take call on leadership in 3 key states

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary board – its highest decision making body – is meeting in New Delhi on Thursday to set in motion a process to select the party’s leader of its legislature party in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the three states it lost out to the Congress.

A BJP leader told Hindustan Times that the leader shortlisted by the parliamentary board would be formally elected by the BJP’s legislature party in the three states.

“The parliamentary board might depute observers to attend the meeting of the legislature parties in the three states to elect a leader,” a BJP leader said.

The BJP lost the three states to Congress in the assembly elections. The BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for last 15-years, while it stormed Rajasthan with a two-third majority in 2013.

The BJP was routed in Chhattisgarh in last assembly election in its tally came down from 49 to just 15 in the 90-member assembly. Raman Singh was BJP’s longest-serving chief minister, and the only one to have completed full three terms.

Chhattisgarh is the only state which, BJP leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi concede, the mandate was clearly against the BJP. In the other two, PM Modi said in a recent interview, the electoral verdict had thrown up a hung assembly where the Congress eventually formed a government.

BJP leaders claim that the parliamentary board is expected to look beyond Singh this time to appoint a leader of opposition.

Ajay Chandrakar, Braj Mohan Agrawal – both ministers in previous Raman Singh government – and state president Dharam Lal Kaushik are seen as key contenders. Chandrakar and Kaushik are leaders from different OBC communities.

A shift in the OBC votes, BJP leader claim, was responsible for BJP’s poor show in the state. Raman Singh may contest the next parliamentary election from Rajnandgaon seat, currently held by his son Abhishek Singh, BJP sources said.

The BJP, a party leader claims, might appoint Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh, a state where the party got more voters than the Congress but was 5 seats short of the Congress’ tally. The Congress also fell short of getting a majority on its own. The BJP’s effort appears to be to place Chouhan in command in the state for the April-May parliamentary election.

The BJP may also continue with Vasundhara Raje as the leader of opposition in Rajasthan, another state where the BJP did not do as bad as most experts had predicted.

