Haryana CM dubs Congress manifesto anti-national for promising removal of sedition law

A day after the Congress released its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday described it as “anti-national”.

Khattar was speaking at the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally at Bilaspur in Yamunanagar.

Accusing the Congress of speaking the language of traitors, he said, “The Congress wants to abolish the sedition law and amend the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA). Such a step will hit the integrity of the nation. We will rather bring a stronger law against those who want to break the country.”

He urged people to vote for the BJP for electing Narendra Modi as prime minister for a second term.

Referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s slogan ‘Chowkidar chor hai’, the CM said, “Those who are making accusations at the prime minister are themselves corrupt.”

He also accused the Congress of indulging in divisive politics.

Union minister of state Krishan Pal Gurjar, who is Faridabad MP, said only Modi can give a strong government at the Centre and keep the country safe.

He also said the Modi government has curbed corruption in the country. “The previous governments had given jobs on the basis of caste and religion, while the BJP regime has made recruitments on the merit basis.”

Gurjar said the Congress has failed to waive farmers’ loans in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, a promise which was made by Rahul Gandhi before the assembly elections in the three states.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Kanwar Pal Gujjar said the ruling BJP in Haryana will win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria denounced the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Nyay) scheme announced by the Congress in its manifesto and said, “The Congress has failed to reduce poverty in the country under its previous governments. For the past many decades, its leaders have been giving just slogans to eliminate poverty. The new scheme has been announced just to grab votes of poor families,” he added.

FARMERS PROTEST DURING RALLY

Meanwhile, a group of farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) shouted slogans against the chief minister during the rally. A dozen of them were arrested, but were released after the event.

“The BJP has betrayed farmers by not implementing the Swaminathan panel report promised by then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi,” said BKU leader Harpal Singh.

