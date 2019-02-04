Delhi CM Kejriwal issues vote appeal for Lok Sabha polls, says only AAP can defeat BJP

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday once again appealed to the public to vote for the AAP in the coming Lok Sabha elections and said that his party was the only one which could defeat the BJP in Delhi.

Kejriwal, during his speech during an inaugural function of development works in 12 unauthorised colonies in Mustafabad assembly constituency in Northeast Delhi, also asked people not to vote for the Congress, which he claimed will contribute to splitting of votes and help the BJP.

“(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah (BJP president) are the biggest threats for the country…as Mamta Banerjee’s party can defeat BJP in West Bengal, the parties of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, DMK in Tamil Nadu and KCR in Telangana, only AAP can defeat the BJP in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

He added, “The Congress has no significance in Delhi and voting for them is like ensuring the BJP’s win and its latest example is Jind byelection in Haryana. The Congress has only reduced to a vote cutting party.”

Hitting out at Kejriwal and AAP, the BJP said that the ruling party is now inaugurating development projects in unauthorised colonies to garner the support of the people ahead of the lok sabha elections. “For the past four years, they didn’t get any work done. Now suddenly they have started inaugurating development problems in unauthorised colonies, which is their core vote bank. What were they doing in the past four years?” said Neelkant Bakshi, co-in-charge, Delhi BJP.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 12:45 IST