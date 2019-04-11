‘Elect BJP candidate to ensure SC/ST quota at AMU’, says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said it was necessary to elect a BJP candidate as MP from Aligarh to ensure reservation to SC/ST and backward candidates in admissions and jobs at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

“One should ask the SP, the BSP and the Congress as to why AMU, which runs on aid from government of India, is not providing reservation in admissions and jobs to SC/ST and backward students. It is necessary to have BJP candidate Satish Gautam elected as MP from Aligarh so that this question could be raised by him repeatedly till the answer is found,” said the chief minister.

The Aligarh parliamentary constituency goes to polls on April 18 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election. The BJP has retained its sitting MP, Satish Gautam as candidate from this constituency.

Addressing a gathering in Atrauli town in Aligarh, Adityanath also stated that Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah should not be honoured in India.

“He (Satish Gautam) had been raising the issue of Jinnah’s portrait in AMU. Those responsible for the partition of India and those who wanted to see India disintegrated could not be respected in India,” he asserted.

The chief minister was accompanied by Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh’s son, Rajveer Singh who is BJP candidate from the nearby district of Etah.

Kalyan Singh was born in Atrauli and Adityanath reminded the gathering about Singh’s tenure as chief minister of UP.

Adityanath termed the BSP-SP alliance in UP as a “gathering of corrupt coming together to stop Narendra Modi.” He counted on various development schemes and the slogan ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ while seeking votes for the BJP.

“The strong BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi forced the Chinese army to withdraw from Doklam,” said the chief minister who later proceeded to address a rally in Nanau area in Hathras constituency.

