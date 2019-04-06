‘Election of Amethi’s freedom’: Smriti Irani’s fresh dig at Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Smriti Irani continues to attack Congress president Rahul Gandhi for having chosen a second seat apart from Amethi to contest the Lok Sabha elections. In her latest jibe at Gandhi, Irani targeted the Congress chief for “missing” in Amethi, his constituency for the past three Lok Sabha polls.

“2019 ka chunaav Amethi ki azaadi ka chunnav hai. Azaad ho Amethi laapata saansad ke changul se (The 2019 election is of Amethi’s freedom. Free yourself Amethi from the shackles of a missing MP),” news agency ANI quoted Irani as saying at a public rally in Amethi.

Gandhi has filed his nomination papers from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. He is a three-time sitting MP from Amethi. In 2014, Gandhi had defeated Irani in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

Irani is again in the fray in Amethi against Gandhi, who has been leading the Congress’s campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The election of 2019 is the election which will decide the future of our children. It is the election of our village, the election of Indians who pride themselves on India,” ANI quoted Irani as saying. She was on a two-day visit to Amethi as part of her election campaign.

Gandhi will be filing nomination for the Lok Sabha seat on April 10. This is the first time Gandhi is contesting from two constituencies.

Taking a dig at Gandhi’s nomination from Wayanad, Irani had earlier said, “I want to warn Wayanad. If you want to see Rahul Gandhi’s capabilities as an MP, come and see the state of Amethi. The person who has been betraying Amethi for the last 15 years has come to your place to cheat you.”

She has also accused Gandhi of deserting Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, which sent him to the Lok Sabha for three terms. “This is a big sign that a person who has enjoyed power piggybacking on Amethi for 15 years has left Amethi and is filing his nomination today from some other place. Amethi will never forget the insult and betrayal,” Irani said.

Amethi will go to the polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Uttar Pradesh will be voting in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections that begin on April 11. Votes will be counted on May 23.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 10:24 IST