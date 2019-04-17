Elections Commission notice to Azam Khan for ‘derogatory statements’

The Election Commission reprimanded Samajwajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan for “making derogatory statements” against BJP candidate from Rampur, Jaya Prada and barred him from holding any public meetings for 72 hours. In a notice to Khan, EC said he violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and provided Khan an opportunity to explain his stand regarding his statements within 24 hours. Without mentioning name, Khan, at a rally on Sunday made controversial statements against Jaya.

