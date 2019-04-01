Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Fadnavis expected to be present at Bapat’s nomination in Pune

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to accompany guardian minister Girish Bapat as he files his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Pune seat on April 2.

The city will vote on April 23 for the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held in seven phases across the country.

Yogesh Gogawale, Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) city unit president said, “We have requested chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to accompany us on April 2, when both the candidates Girish Bapat and Kanchan Kul files their nominations for Pune and Baramati Lok Sabha seats respectively.”

“We have not received the official schedule from the chief minister’s office, however, we are hopeful to have his presence during the day of nomination,” Gogawale added.

“We will also be organising a roadshow on April 2, which will commence from Kasba Ganpati till 15 August chowk in the city,” said Gogawale.

So far there is only one nomination by an independent candidate, Chandrakant Sawant from the Pune Lok Sabha seat and three nominations from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat.

According to officials of the election commission, 112 nomination forms have been distributed so far for Baramati and Pune Lok Sabha seats.

While in Pune, 71 forms have been distributed the rest 41 forms are for Baramati.

The last date for filing nominations for both the constituencies is April 4.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 14:41 IST