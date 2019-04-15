For his fans, Jaganmohan Reddy is already ‘Honorable Chief Minister’

There is still more than a month to go for the declaration of election results but some overenthusiastic fans of YSR Congress party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy seem to have taken the party’s victory for granted in the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls.

A photograph of a name plate depicting the YSRC president as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh has been doing rounds in the social media for the last two days. The name plate made of granite stone block with letters embossed in golden colour on them reads: Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Honorable Chief Minister.

The elections to the 175-member assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh were held on April 11. The results will be declared on May 23 along with the other general election results across the country.

Telugu Desam Party described the making of name plate for Jagan as the next chief minister as “height of madness” and said it clearly established how the YSRC president was obsessed with power.

“Apparently, the I-PAC team (Indian Political Action Committee floated by political strategist Prashant Kishor which was engaged by YSRC for the elections) has sought to create an illusion for Jagan that he has already become chief minister. May be, the I-PAC team is trying to impress him to recover final payment of consultancy fee,” senior TDP leader and state irrigation minister Devineni Umamaheshwara Rao told reporters in Vijayawada on Monday.

A YSR Congress party leader, who preferred anonymity said that the party had nothing do with the name plate and it had never given any such orders. “May be, an overenthusiastic fan of Jagan might have done it,” he said. He did not rule out the possibility of the TDP’s hand behind it to defame Jagan.

An I-PAC representative said that the YSRC is definitely in a celebration mood. “Going by the field reports, we are confident that YSRC is going to come to power with a huge majority and Jagan is going to take over as the next chief minister,” he said.

A day after the completion of elections, Jagan went to the office of I-PAC at Banjara Hills and took part in the celebrations. He shook hands with all the team members of Prashant Kishor, hugged them and was all praise for their efforts in the elections. He requested them to continue their association with YSRC till the 2024 elections.

“If Jagan comes to power, the I-PAC, in all probability, will continue to work for his government as a consultant in framing of policies and governance,” the I-PAC team member said.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 17:41 IST