Giriraj Singh shares dais with ex-minister out on bail

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday attacked Kanhaiya Kumar, the Communist Party of India’s candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, saying his fight is with those in jails or on bail.

Singh assailed Kumar as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader launched his election campaign from Begusarai in presence of former minister Manju Verma, who is on bail in a case related to the sexual abuse of minor girls at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

Verma, a leader of the Janata Dal (United) that is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, was seen laughing as Singh attacked Kumar.

Kumar is a former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union head.

He was among 10 people charged with sedition in January for allegedly raising “anti-India” slogans at an event at the university in 2016

Manju Verma was jailed in November after 50 cartridges were recovered from her place in August last year as investigators were looking for her husband, Chandeshwar.

She was earlier forced to step down as Bihar minister in August amid reports that her husband had made several phone calls to the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Brajesh Thakur.

The husband-wife evaded arrest for three months before surrendering amid mounting pressure from the Supreme Court.

Rajya Sabha member and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s candidate from Patliputra Lok Sabha seat, Misa Bharti, said the public is watching such people as Verma’s picture at Singh’s rally went viral.

RJD national vice president, Shivanad Tiwary said Giriraj Singh’s boat is about to sink. “Therefore, he is stuck in mud.”

