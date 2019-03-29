Today in New Delhi, India
‘Have no dispute with RSS, why this hostility’: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh targeted the RSS saying he is a Hindu then why it is hostile to him.

lok sabha elections Updated: Mar 29, 2019 10:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Bhopal
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal seat.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked Thursday why the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was hostile to him, a Hindu.

Singh, who is the Congress candidate from Bhopal, said he was a disciple of Shankaracharya, but he did not show off his faith.

“I have no dispute with the RSS. If the RSS is an organisation of Hindus, Digvijaya Singh too is a Hindu. Then why this hostility,” he said, when asked by reporters why the BJP dubs him as anti-RSS and anti-Hindu.

“I am an anointed disciple of Dwarka and Jyotish PeethShankaracharya Swami SwaroopanandaSaraswati since 1983.

Neither I tom-tom my faith from the rooftop nor do I exploit it during elections,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

“Politics divides, it divides even families. Therefore religion should not be connected to politics,” the Congress leader said.

To a question about BJP’s slogan of “Congress-Mukt Bharat” (Congress-free India), he said, “This was the mindset of Hitler...this mean no opposition. We are fighting this mindset.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs, but after note-ban, 27,000 jobs were lost every day, he claimed.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 10:40 IST

